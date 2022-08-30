Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Market 2022-2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), a form of Intelligent Automation, is a new system of data recognition and extraction from complex documents. IDP systems use traditional document scanning technology, primarily OCR software, and other machine learning tools to scan, categorize, extract, and analyze data from semi-structured or unstructured documents. IDP systems allow users to seamlessly integrate the data into workflow automations.



Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Cloud-Based

On-premise

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Enterprise

Government Agency

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) including: -

IBM

Open Text Corporation

Datamatics Global Services Limited

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

ABBYY

PDFTRON SYSTEMS

Kofax

Appian

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Rossum

Canoe Intelligence

WorkFusion

Baidu

Laiye

ENCOO

AntWorks

Singularity Systems

OpenBots

Key Developments in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Market: -

