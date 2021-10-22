U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.77
    -7.01 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,669.86
    +66.78 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,081.03
    -134.67 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +1.33 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0220 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4530
    -0.5350 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,358.07
    -2,959.74 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.44
    -63.60 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Intelligent Implants raises $8.7M to help you grow a spine

Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

Spinal surgery is not for the faint of heart at the best of times, but Intelligent Implants raised €7.5 million ($8.7 million) to make spinal surgery less of a pain in the backside. The company's smart implants' first application is in spinal fusion surgery -- where two or more vertebrae are permanently connected to improve stability, correct a deformity or reduce pain. Globally, more than a million of these surgeries are performed, but they are typically seen as a last resort because of the risk of complications or continued pain after the operation.

Intelligent Implants uses wireless implantable electronics to stimulate, steer and monitor bone growth. The company points out that the current state-of-the-art post-operation management is potentially long-term dependence on physical therapy and/or painkillers. Intelligent Implants is wading into the market to add a more tech-forward solution to the mix.

The company's smart, active implants aren't the first devices in this category. You'll be familiar with pacemakers and cochlear implants, which have been available since the 1950s and 1970s, respectively. Intelligent Implants’s innovation is in creating a solution that doesn't require wires or batteries. The product is placed between vertebrae with the same standard surgical procedure as current non-active implants.

The implant is then powered externally through induction, much like how your phone might use a wireless charging pad. This creates an electric field that stimulates and guides bone growth.

"I don't wish this surgery on anyone, but if you have to do it, we have to make sure that the outcomes are as good as they can be," said John Zellmer, CEO of Intelligent Implants.

The electrodes that are used for stimulation can also be used as sensors. The device consists of a standard orthopedic implant, with some additional magic thrown in. The magic, in this case, is a number of electrodes that can be used for neuromodulation to aid bone growth, along with some antennas and electronics to control it all. After fusion surgery, the patients wear a spinal corset to keep everything in place where it is meant to be -- and that's a convenient place to keep the power and control units for the device.

Zellmer explains that Intelligent Implants get the sensor side of the equation almost as a side effect of the bone-growth stimulation. He explains that the device can do impedance measurements. Bone doesn't conduct very well, so when the graft material is gradually replaced by bone in the body, the electrical signature changes, and in the process you can measure the bone growth.

Intelligent Implants co-founders Erik Zellmer, John Zellmer and Martin Larsson. Image Credits: Intelligent Implants

The company's product -- called SmartFuse -- just received a Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA, which, among other things, means that the government agency believes that "the device provides for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human disease or conditions." The company explains that, in order to be part of the program, it completed large-animal trials on sheep, which showed three times more bone growth and cut the time to fusion down by 50%.

"It is pretty uncommon to get a Breakthrough Device Designation based on pre-clinical data," said Zellmer, who points out that most BDDs are based on human trials. "We definitely did a big dance around the office when we got the news."

The company has so far been using sheep for its trials to date -- sheep or goats being the most commonly used animals for orthopedic trials. The company is aiming to do its first human clinical trials in 2023.

“After a family member suffered from poor outcomes we decided to tackle this hard problem. We knew our solution would only work if our team had strong domain knowledge, long-term commitment and if we could fit our technology into the current practices (standard-of-care) of surgeons," said Zellmer. "We are now more than halfway in bringing our product SmartFuse to market, and the FDA’s decision is a confirmation that our approach was sound.”

The company was part of the SOSV HAX tech program, before graduating and announcing it is closing its seed round today. It raised €4.5 million ($5.2 million) from EU’s EIC Accelerator, with participation from SOSV, and an additional €3 million ($3.5 million) from a group of Swedish angel investors.

"We met the SOSV partner Bill Liao back in 2015, and he has been supporting us ever since. That's a long time for a venture firm, and they have done a really amazing job, both in terms of helping us from an operational perspective, but also supporting us in every round since then," says Zellmer. "I think that is spectacular: We are doing something really hard here. This is a Class 3 device, an active implantable device with a stimulation system. What we are doing is totally new, and bringing that into the orthopedics field shows vision and guts."

“Creating implantable technology is about as hard as it gets, and Intelligent Implants have been tremendously steady in its progress. We are proud to keep supporting them on this journey to help millions of patients and serve a market poised to reach $9B in a few years”, says Bill Liao, general partner at SOSV.

Recommended Stories

  • WRTV News at Noon | October 22, 2021

    WRTV News at Noon | October 22, 2021

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks mostly fell Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • Athira CEO Resigns After Data Manipulation Firestorm, But Alzheimer's Stock Pops

    Leen Kawas resigned from her post as Athira CEO after an investigation found she manipulated data in papers — and ATHA stock soared.

  • Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a biotechnology company, have fallen around 13.6% since their closing price on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Investors were disappointed by phase 3 clinical trial results for tofersen, an experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Treatment with tofersen was supposed to help reduce physical symptoms of ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects around 20,000 new U.S. patients annually.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts Incoming

    Right now, investors are waiting for news from BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI), Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) that could send their stock prices screaming higher, or lower, overnight. Shares of BeyondSpring more than tripled in August after the clinical-stage biotech's lead candidate, plinabulin, produced positive results. During a clinical trial with lung cancer patients called Dublin-3, adding plinabulin to standard chemotherapy significantly reduced patients' risk of death.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • CDC approves Moderna and J&J Covid-19 vaccine boosters

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest CDC recommendations, including mixing and matching vaccine boosters.

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Shot Success Overshadowed by Baby Powder Cancer Suit

    On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) exceeded Wall Street's profit expectations but revenue missed forecasts for its third quarter. However, this report has been overshadowed by criticism about its handling of the opioid crisis and the development of a comparatively less effective Covid vaccine under outgoing CEO Alex Gorsky. Third Quarter Figures The pharma giant sold $502 million of its Covid-19 vaccine over the quarter, bringing in revenue of $23.34 billion that came below the expected $

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athira CEO Resigns Over Doctored Research, Merck's Keytruda Snags First Approval For Breast Cancer In Europe, Minerva And Xilio IPOs

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Stocks In Focus Athira Names Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton As Next CEO as Leen Kawas Resigns Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer. Litton succeeds Leen Kawas, who has resigned from her position as President and CEO and as a member of the company's board. Kawas was placed on leave af

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • Pfizer data boosts hopes children will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, and CDC expands booster program

    There was good news for parents Friday when Pfizer said the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech proved 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 in a clinical trial, using a 10 mg dose instead of the 30 mg given to adults.

  • This Isn’t Sci-Fi: How AI Is About To Disrupt This $11 Trillion Industry

    Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s disrupting entire industries. Now, it’s coming to the healthcare sector, and it could change everything we know about medicine

  • CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to whole onions

    The CDC announced on Thursday a salmonella outbreak linked to imported red, white and yellow onions. Why it matters: The outbreak has now reached 37 states, with 652 illnesses and 129 hospitalizations, per the CDC alert.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Fresh, whole onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, by ProSource Inc. are linked to the illness and should not be eaten, sold or served, the CDC said. The agency is advis

  • Biogen Shareholders Face the Waiting Game

    Investor enthusiasm for Biogen won’t come back until key questions about its new Alzheimer’s disease drug are resolved.

  • CDC Director: ‘We May Need to Update our Definition of Fully Vaccinated’ as Booster Eligibility Increases

    Director Rochelle Walensky said that the U.S. may need to amend its definition of “fully vaccinated” as more Americans become eligible to receive booster shots.

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Cancer drug developer, Gates Foundation plot next attack on malaria

    With technology licensed from Stanford, the partners hope to land a preventive drug into clinical trials against malaria by early 2023.