Intelligent Network Automation Leader Gluware Spotlighted in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Gluware Channel Program recognized for a second consecutive year for delivering robust training, resources and support to partners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

Gluware was chosen for the CRN Partner Program Guide because its channel program offers multiple modes of robust education and training, helps maintain clear communication and routine re-certification processes, and has established requirements for prospective partners that meet criteria established by CRN. Gluware has focused on enabling strategic solution providers to unlock new revenue streams through network automation capabilities, investing heavily in its dedicated channel sales, solution architects, and joint marketing campaigns with solution providers through web-based and in-person events. Gluware provides tremendous opportunities for partners to offer a proven disruptive technology that generates recurring high-margin revenue streams with software and partner service offerings.

"We are proud to be represented in the CRN Partner Program for the second consecutive year," said Colin Henry, Vice President of Channel Sales at Gluware. "Gluware has made significant strides within the channel community this year and our partner program continues to gain strong momentum and deliver high value. This recognition is credit to the foundation we've laid and the growth we're continuing to experience. We look forward to continuing work with our channel partners to bring intelligent network automation to their enterprise customers."

The breadth and depth of a partner program is critical when solution providers, such as value-added resellers (VARs), assess which vendors they want to work with to develop world-class technology solutions. Factors such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification programs, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' growth.

Story continues

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

For more information about Gluware, click here , or request a demo or free tria l today.

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gluware Contact:

Sena McGrand

Lumina Communications for Gluware

Gluware@luminapr.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-network-automation-leader-gluware-spotlighted-in-2023-crn-partner-program-guide-301782786.html

SOURCE Gluware