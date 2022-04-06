Intelligent Pigging Market - 71% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Additional Applications of Intelligent Pigging over Traditional Pigging|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent pigging market size is expected to grow by USD 177.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.03% as per the latest report by Technavio. 71% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the intelligent pigging market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The increasing number of oil and gas projects requires many pipelines for the transportation of the products to other states and countries, which will facilitate the intelligent pigging market growth in North America over the forecast period

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intelligent Pigging Market Analysis Report by Application (Gas and Oil) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/intelligent-pigging-market-industry-analysis

Intelligent Pigging Market - Drivers & Trends

The additional applications of intelligent pigging over traditional pigging are one of the key drivers supporting the intelligent pigging market growth. Smart pigs have sensors to inspect pipelines. As a result, in the intelligent pigging technique, the entire pipeline can be inspected without running a smart pig through its entire length. Moreover, they can perform inspection and cleaning simultaneously, saving money and time for oil and gas companies. Intelligent pigging provides accurate data about the condition of pipelines. It can locate and analyze the intensity of corrosions in pipelines. Thus, operators can mitigate the issue efficiently. These benefits of the intelligent pigging technique over the traditional one are increasing the adoption of the former in many oil and gas pipelines. This is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

Also, the advances in pipeline inspection technologies are one of the key intelligent pigging market trends that are contributing to market growth. In the pipeline industry, pipeline safety has been a critical aspect for the past few decades. Despite inspections being done on most of the pipelines, a few of them are peggable. Inspections often fail to detect small amounts of metal loss, corrosion, or minute cracks, which later lead to oil/gas spills. R and D activities that have been running for the past few decades are giving rise to many new innovations to eliminate this issue. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems are remote monitoring solutions that can enable operators to detect problems and take action before the occurrence of a major faulty event. Nowadays, pipeline inspection providers have started providing software as a service (SaaS) solutions to their customers. Such new advances in pipeline inspection technologies will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Intelligent Pigging Players:

The intelligent pigging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R and D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Baker Hughes Co.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

GeoCorr LLC

i2i Pipelines

Intertek Group Plc

Jee Ltd.

LIN SCAN

Naftoserwis Sp z o o

NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc.

Penspen Ltd.

Quest Integrity Group LLC

Romstar SDN BHD

ROSEN Group

Rouge LLC

Russell NDE Systems Inc.

SGS SA

T.D. Williamson Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Intelligent Pigging Market -Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Gas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Intelligent Pigging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 177.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Performing market contribution North America at 71% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applus+ Services Technologies SL, Baker Hughes Co., China National Petroleum Corp., Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., GeoCorr LLC, i2i Pipelines, Intertek Group Plc, Jee Ltd., LIN SCAN, Naftoserwis Sp z o o, NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG, Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc., Penspen Ltd., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Romstar SDN BHD, ROSEN Group, Rouge LLC, Russell NDE Systems Inc., SGS SA, T.D. Williamson Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Applus+ Services Technologies SL

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

10.6 Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.7 Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

10.8 GeoCorr LLC

10.9 i2i Pipelines

10.10 Intertek Group Plc

10.11 Jee Ltd.

10.12 LIN SCAN

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

