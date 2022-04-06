U.S. markets closed

Intelligent Pigging Market - 71% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Additional Applications of Intelligent Pigging over Traditional Pigging|17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent pigging market size is expected to grow by USD 177.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.03% as per the latest report by Technavio. 71% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the intelligent pigging market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The increasing number of oil and gas projects requires many pipelines for the transportation of the products to other states and countries, which will facilitate the intelligent pigging market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intelligent Pigging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intelligent Pigging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intelligent Pigging Market Analysis Report by Application (Gas and Oil) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/intelligent-pigging-market-industry-analysis

Intelligent Pigging Market - Drivers & Trends

The additional applications of intelligent pigging over traditional pigging are one of the key drivers supporting the intelligent pigging market growth. Smart pigs have sensors to inspect pipelines. As a result, in the intelligent pigging technique, the entire pipeline can be inspected without running a smart pig through its entire length. Moreover, they can perform inspection and cleaning simultaneously, saving money and time for oil and gas companies. Intelligent pigging provides accurate data about the condition of pipelines. It can locate and analyze the intensity of corrosions in pipelines. Thus, operators can mitigate the issue efficiently. These benefits of the intelligent pigging technique over the traditional one are increasing the adoption of the former in many oil and gas pipelines. This is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

Also, the advances in pipeline inspection technologies are one of the key intelligent pigging market trends that are contributing to market growth. In the pipeline industry, pipeline safety has been a critical aspect for the past few decades. Despite inspections being done on most of the pipelines, a few of them are peggable. Inspections often fail to detect small amounts of metal loss, corrosion, or minute cracks, which later lead to oil/gas spills. R and D activities that have been running for the past few decades are giving rise to many new innovations to eliminate this issue. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems are remote monitoring solutions that can enable operators to detect problems and take action before the occurrence of a major faulty event. Nowadays, pipeline inspection providers have started providing software as a service (SaaS) solutions to their customers. Such new advances in pipeline inspection technologies will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the drivers and trends with challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Intelligent Pigging Players:

The intelligent pigging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R and D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Applus+ Services Technologies SL

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • China National Petroleum Corp.

  • Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

  • GeoCorr LLC

  • i2i Pipelines

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Jee Ltd.

  • LIN SCAN

  • Naftoserwis Sp z o o

  • NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG

  • Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc.

  • Penspen Ltd.

  • Quest Integrity Group LLC

  • Romstar SDN BHD

  • ROSEN Group

  • Rouge LLC

  • Russell NDE Systems Inc.

  • SGS SA

  • T.D. Williamson Inc.

  • Xylem Inc.

Intelligent Pigging Market -Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Gas - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The LNG bunkering market in Europe share is expected to increase by USD 441.45 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download a free sample now!

  • The hydrogen storage market share should rise by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.39%. Download a free sample now!

Intelligent Pigging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 177.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.67

Performing market contribution

North America at 71%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Applus+ Services Technologies SL, Baker Hughes Co., China National Petroleum Corp., Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., GeoCorr LLC, i2i Pipelines, Intertek Group Plc, Jee Ltd., LIN SCAN, Naftoserwis Sp z o o, NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG, Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc., Penspen Ltd., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Romstar SDN BHD, ROSEN Group, Rouge LLC, Russell NDE Systems Inc., SGS SA, T.D. Williamson Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Applus+ Services Technologies SL

  • 10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.6 Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

  • 10.8 GeoCorr LLC

  • 10.9 i2i Pipelines

  • 10.10 Intertek Group Plc

  • 10.11 Jee Ltd.

  • 10.12 LIN SCAN

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-pigging-market---71-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--driven-by-additional-applications-of-intelligent-pigging-over-traditional-pigging17000-technavio-reports-301516899.html

SOURCE Technavio

