Intelligent Process Automation Market Size to Reach US$ 27,990 Mn by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market accounted for US$ 10,935 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 27,990 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The intelligent process automation market is projected to explode in popularity in the near future as the digital workplace is undergoing fast development. Automation is assisting in the development and deployment of seemingly space-age technology, such as driverless vehicles and autonomous drones, by developing and deploying new types of intelligence. Intelligent process automation has the potential to be a truly transformative technology, with possibilities that extend beyond increased efficiency to include step-change improvements in customer experience, productivity, and efficiency. This technology enables businesses to automate processes by utilizing structured, semi-structured, and nonstructured document types such as documents, forms, text, images, and video.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2943

Report Coverage:

Market

Intelligent Process Automation Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 10,935 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 27,990 Mn

CAGR

11.2% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Component, By Technology, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Atos, Blue Prism, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Limited, Pegasystems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and UiPath.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Intelligent Process Automation Industry

The spread of corona virus has rendered the entire world inoperable. Almost every country has implemented lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. As a result, supply chains have been disrupted. Globally, the pandemic has altered common systems. Even amid pandemic, IPA solutions are assisting organizations in successfully navigating the opportunities.

Due to inefficiencies in legacy systems and limited capacity during the lockdown, most organizations prefer digital transformation with a focus on robotic process automation (RPA) and hyper-automation, which is driving the market growth. The majority of non-IT verticals are implementing IPA solutions. Thus, the COVID-19 had a positive impact on the intelligent process automation industry.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/intelligent-process-automation-market

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for automated processes to modify traditional operations, growth in adoption of robotic process automation, and faster decision-making across organizations are the primary factors driving the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.

Companies all over the world are rapidly adopting intelligent process automation technologies to reduce operating costs while maintaining the quality and efficiency of business processes. Significant benefits, such as improved customer experience and increased process efficiency, are expected to drive this technology's adoption in the coming future. IPA technologies improve the accuracy and efficacy of various procedures and aid in regulatory and compliance reporting by collecting data from multiple systems and performing confirmation tests to present detailed information on analysis.

Businesses are being forced to implement work-from-home policies, which necessitate significant investments in the automation of business processes. Thus, the rise of applications such as predictive maintenance, telemedicine, and virtual healthcare management is fueling the market's growth. One of the intelligent process automation (IPA) trends to boost market growth is the growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, and digital process automation. For instance, artificial intelligence technology alters the way customer service solutions are designed to better serve customers and meet their needs.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Segments

The intelligent process automation market is divided into seven categories: component, technology, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on components, the market is split into solutions and services. Among them, the solutions segment held the largest market share while the services segment achieved a significant growth rate during the forecast timeframe 2022 – 2030.

By technology, the market is categorized into computer vision, machine learning, mini bots & RPA, natural language processing, neural networks, virtual agents, and others. Out of these, the machine learning technology segment obtained a noteworthy share in 2021. The deployment model segment is split into on-premise and cloud-based. Among them, the cloud-based segment attained the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, while the on-premise segment dominated the market in terms of size in 2021.

Large enterprises and SMEs are the bifurcations of the organization size segment. Large enterprises conquered the principal market share, whereas SMEs witnessed the fastest growth rate. Based on applications, the segmentation includes IT operations, business process automation, application management, content management, security, and others. IT operations were one of the leading segments among the applications.

Moreover, the industry vertical segment is classified into IT & telecom, retail & ecommerce, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and others. Based on our analysis, the BFSI segment occupied a considerable market size in 2021.

Intelligent Process Automation Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the market's regional segments. Based on regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain the fastest growth rate during the forecast timeframe. On the other hand, the North America region dominated the market with maximum share in 2021. Regional growth is being driven by the increasing penetration of process management and automation solutions across the enterprise in the United States.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2943

Major Players

The intelligent process automation industry involves many key players. The top players presented in the report are Atos, Blue Prism, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Limited, Pegasystems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and UiPath.

More Related Research on Process Control and Automation Industry:

The global network automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.6% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 28,408 Mn by 2030.

The global marketing automation market is likely to develop at momentous CAGR around 12.1% throughout the forecast phase and reach around US$ 12,178 Million by 2026.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


