U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,936.20
    +36.09 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.24
    +335.98 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,601.59
    +77.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.97
    +11.23 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.63
    +1.06 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2170
    +0.0230 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2820
    +0.8360 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,065.90
    +78.55 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.66
    +10.60 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.65
    +81.33 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Intelligent Pumps Market Projected To Grow At 7.5% During 2022 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Energy Savings Targets Drive Intelligent Pumps Market Demand

New York, US, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Intelligent Pumps Market Analysis by Type (Centrifugal, positive displacement), Component (Control system, Variable drives, Pumps), End-User (Building Automation, Waste & Wastewater, Power), and Region & Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 1.27 Billion by 2027, registering a 5.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Intelligent Pumps Market Overview

The intelligent pumps market is estimated to witness steady growth in the next few years. Over the past couple of years, High energy prices have been compelling utility operators to be more creative in controlling costs. Normally, the pumping system costs more than one-third of overall energy generation expenses. Due to their energy-intensive nature, intelligent pumps allow significant savings in the energy generation process.

Intelligent Pumps Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 1.27 Billion (2027)

CAGR

7.5%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type, Component and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Emerson (US), Xylem (US), ABB (Switzerland), Sulzer (Switzerland), Grundfos Holding (Denmark), Quantumflo (US), Yaskawa (Japan), Kirloskar (India), Wilo SE (Germany), KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), and ITT Corporation (US)

Key Market Opportunities

Development in digital oil fields

Key Market Drivers

Rising pressure to control the operational expenses

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6976  

The energy-saving advantage of intelligent pumps significantly contributes to the overall market growth. Besides, tax credits and government economic stimulus packages targeting infrastructure projects, such as water & wastewater and energy efficiency projects, drive the growth of the intelligent pumps market. Macro fundamentals of the intelligent pumps industry have strengthened notably.

With embedded asset management functionality becoming increasingly desirable as a less costly alternative to manual data collection and inspection, the market is projected to grow exponentially during the predicted period.

Favorable government policies to boost energy production result in exceptional multi-year capital spending growth globally. Also, encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts are expected to drive investment over the upcoming period immensely. Industry players strive to acquire advantaged positions in the market to capture this technology-driven integration capability and international strength.

Intelligent Pumps Market Segments

The intelligent pumps market is segmented into types, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into centrifugal pumps, positive displacement, and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into power generation, building automation, oil & gas industry, water & wastewater management, chemicals & gas industry, and others. By region, the analysis is segmented into the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the rest-of-the-world.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Intelligent Pumps Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-pumps-market-6976  

Intelligent Pumps Market Regional Analysis 

Europe dominates the global intelligent pumps market, witnessing rising investments in oil and gas infrastructure development. Besides, increasing building automation projects and vast developments in smart building systems boost the market size. Increased demand from the construction and water & wastewater sectors influences the market revenues of the regional market. Also, the spurring rise in O&G and power generation industries creates large market opportunities.

North America is another rapidly growing market for intelligent pumps globally. Increasing per capita energy consumption and E&P activities of oil and gas substantiate the region’s market shares. Moreover, the steep increase in oil and natural gas production in North America is growing continually, which alongside rapid R&D investments to drive developments and upgrades of intelligent pump technologies, push market growth.

APAC is emerging as a promising market for intelligent pumps. Developments in industries and building automation are key growth drivers. Furthermore, increasing water treatment concerns create significant market demand. The APAC intelligent pumps market demonstrates plenty of growth opportunities and will achieve the highest production rate of intelligent pumps during the forecast period.

Industry Trends

The building automation industry is increasingly adopting intelligent pump technology. Moreover, rapid shifts in load requirements and integration of sensors to monitor and maintain a controlled variable and constant pump output increase the market demand. Due to higher well construction and sustained O&G exploration activities worldwide, the intelligent pumps market is poised to outperform.

With digital technology, intelligent pumps have evolved from their traditional role as the mechanical workhorses of manufacturing to the controlled process domain. Intelligent pumps can enable better management and improve process control, and help plants reduce total energy consumption.

Intelligent pumps are increasingly being adopted in the pharma industry to optimize water consumption and reduce water wastage. In the wake of climate change and the water crisis, pharma companies worldwide are turning to intelligent pumps to optimize water use. Water management is becoming a paramount concern in the pharmaceutical industry as it is growing rapidly.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6976  

Water is a critical component in the research and production of pharmaceutical products. Besides, the wastewater generated by the industry is released without pre-processing.  Therefore, the pharma sector has been focusing on the cautious use of the right quality of water for their manufacturing processes. These factors encourage the adoption of intelligent pumps and water technologies & processes to ensure sustainable manufacturing in this sector.

Manufacturing plants need to work on challenging tasks and prioritize total water needs and consumption. They need to focus on perfecting their water usage, recycling, and replenishing processes. This makes intelligent pumps using intelligent and efficient technology imperative in solving water challenges in manufacturing plants. Intelligent pumping systems can handle challenges related to high output with minimum maintenance.

Intelligent Pumps Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Intelligent Pumps Market Covered are:

  • Emerson (US)

  • Xylem (US)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Grundfos Holding (Denmark)

  • Quantumflo (US)

  • Yaskawa (Japan)

  • Kirloskar (India)

  • Wilo SE (Germany)

  • KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

  • Flowserve Corporation (US)

  • ITT Corporation (US)

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6976

Highly competitive, the intelligent pumps market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans. These market players adopt approaches such as greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

This market witnesses implementation of several strategic deals, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and expansion. For instance, on Oct. 10, 2021, Grundfos (Denmark), a leading water pump manufacturer, announced signing an MoU with Tata Projects (India) to jointly cooperate and explore the environment, sustainability, and water projects.

This MoU aligns with the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India. The joint effort will help in technology, identification of market and joint business development through cooperation and joint ventures. This mutually beneficial arrangement enables Denmark to deliver sustainable solutions to India to help both countries.

Related Reports:

Coal Bed Methane Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030

Intelligent Pigging Market Research Report: Information by Pipeline Type, Technology, Application, and Region – Global Forecast till 2030

Oil-Gas Sensors Market Research Report: Information by Type, Connectivity, Sector and Region – Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. These Travel Stocks Are Flying.

    The quarantine time for travelers to China has been slashed in half, sending shares in Chinese tourism companies skyward.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Tri

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Evofem's stock is still up after Friday's Supreme Court decision

    Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. soared 164.6% in trading on Monday in a rally that began Friday when the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade was announced. Evofem makes a birth-control product with a four-year shelf life called Phexxi, a non-hormonal gel that controls pH levels, which reduces the mobility of sperm. The gel is inserted prior to sex. Some experts have speculated that states could place restrictions on some forms of birth control following the decision. Evofem's stoc

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • US Goods-Trade Deficit Narrows to Smallest This Year on Record Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The US merchandise-trade deficit narrowed in May to its smallest this year as exports rose to a record, suggesting a tailwind for economic growth in the second quarter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts an

  • Why Russian oil and gas price cap is easier said than done

    G7 leaders have agreed to study possible price caps on Russian oil and gas to try to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G7 officials said on Tuesday. The officials, who include U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the measure will limit the price that Russia receives for energy while allowing Western consumers to continue getting supply. Below are some of the most commonly asked questions about the price cap and challenges it could face.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Approaching The 200 Day EMA

    Natural gas markets have initially fallen a bit on Monday but turned around to recover ever so slightly. The $6.50 level sits above as resistance.

  • Chinese blockchain developer calls crypto a Ponzi scheme

    Cryptocurrency is a huge Ponzi scheme, Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) — the developer behind China’s state-backed blockchain infrastructure — said on Sunday. See related article: China’s BSN to launch overseas public chain without crypto support Fast facts Crypto is an old hoax in a new form, Zhiguang Shan, chair of BSN Development Alliance, and Yifan […]

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyu

  • Oil futures rise as supply fears move back into spotlight

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, lifted as doubts over the ability of Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. to significantly boost output and unrest in Ecuador and Libya put supply worries back in the spotlight.

  • 2 Undervalued Coal Miners to Consider

    Coal mining stocks are making a comeback amid the global energy shortage

  • Morgan Stanley Stock Leads Gains As Banks Boost Dividends After Fed Stress Tests

    Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will lift their quarterly dividend, while JPMorgan will hold its steady following last week's Fed stress tests.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Goldman, Wells Fargo lead dividend buffet after Fed stress test

    Megabanks reveal shareholder payout plans after the Fed completes its stress tests, with Goldman and Wells leading the group with 20% dividend hikes