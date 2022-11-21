Intelligent Threat Security Market To Reach USD 19.66 Billion at a 7.20% % CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Intelligent Threat Security Market Growth Boost by Increase in Cyber-attacks and Wide Use of Internet

New York, US, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Intelligent Threat Security Market , by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size - Global Forecast till 2030”, the intelligent threat security market will touch USD 19.66 billion at a 7.20% CAGR by 2030.

Intelligent Threat Security Market Growth Drivers

The increase in cyber-attacks on connected systems or devices will boost market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the amount of data breaches is rising alarmingly. Companies must cover the expense of a data breach if their networks are hacked and the attack is effective, which can cost millions of dollars on average. Malicious attacks originate from outside sources, such professional hackers, and are primarily designed to profit financially from data that has been stolen. Businesses suffer from data breaches because the stolen information may be utilized improperly or for unethical purposes. As a result, organizations are using threat intelligence platforms and services more frequently to safeguard and defend their critical information systems and to get an advantage over cybercriminals.

Intelligent Threat Security Market Competitive Landscape

Eminent market players in the intelligent threat security market report include,

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

McAfee (US)

FireEye (US)

VMware (US)

AT&T (US)

Check Point (US)

DXC Technology (US)

Mimecast (London)

Infosys (India)

Verizon (US)

Secureworks (US)

Intelligent Threat Security Market Drivers

Opportunities

R&D Investments by Governments to offer Robust Opportunities

Governments and businesses from various countries are investing in R&D to provide cutting-edge solutions for threat intelligence. Security measures for critical infrastructure are in place to protect owners, operators, private companies, and international partners. These investments are crucial for protecting a nation's vital infrastructure from cyber-attacks.

Restraints

High Procurement Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high procurement cost and lack of trained security analysts may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Increasing Complexity of IT Infrastructure to act as Market Challenge

The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure may remain as a market challenge in the forecast period.

Intelligent Threat Security Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Intelligent Threat Security Market Size by 2030 USD 19.66 Billion Intelligent Threat Security Market CAGR during 2020-2030 7.2% Base Year 2020 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Intelligent Threat Security Share has been showing an upward trend. Key Market Drivers The development in the technological landscape has compelled several industry verticals to witness a global transformation

Intelligent Threat Security Market Segmentation

The global intelligent threat security market is bifurcated based on vertical, organization size, deployment, mode of service, and solution.

By solution, SIEM segment will lead this market in the forecast period.

By service, managed service will dominate the market in forecast period.

By deployment, managed service will spearhead the market in the assessment period.

By organization size, large enterprises will grab the lions share in the market in the forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI will steer the market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Intelligent Threat Security Market

The rise of remote work and collaboration has made cloud computing a valuable ally for businesses. The COVID-19 scenario has sparked a rise in interest in threat intelligence products. Before this outbreak, many businesses thought it may be dangerous to move critical data housed in the cloud. However, since the pandemic, cloud solution implementation has increased dramatically, opening the door for the demand for threat security solutions. Due to COVID-19, email phishing offences have increased. COVID-19 is being used as a lure by con artists to make money.

The increase in teleworking and other remote activities has increased the reliance on email as a means of communication, making it the ideal environment for email fraud schemes. All sectors need to review their security postures as cloud threats amplify quickly. In order to shield themselves from threat actors looking to take advantage of the vulnerabilities in cloud deployments, enterprises are adopting a cloud-centric security approach.

Intelligent Threat Security Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Intelligent Threat Security Market

Due to the increasing use of cutting-edge cyber-security solutions and threat intelligence services, North America is expected to lead the global market for intelligent threats throughout the forecasted period. In the North American region, the big corporations are gradually developing creative, cost-effective threat intelligence technology. During the predicted period, major firms including IBM Corporation, Symantec, and McAfee are planning to create intelligent management tools and apps. The forecast period will see profitable growth in North America. The growth of the market as a whole is anticipated to come from North America to a degree of about 35%.

Due to rising corporate investments in threat intelligence security solutions and rising use of threat intelligence solutions in commercial and industrial operations that generate data, North America's threat intelligence security market is expanding quickly. Through the projection period, the North American region is anticipated to experience considerable growth at a CAGR of 7.39%. As the presence of the greatest number of vendors and service providers for threat intelligence who are concentrating on innovations. Due to the growing use of cyber-security tools and threat intelligence services, North America is thought to lead the global market for intelligent threats. Additionally, well-known businesses are creating cutting-edge threat intelligence technology in this area.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Intelligent Threat Security Market

During the predicted timeframe, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to have significant but consistent growth. A significant market for both small and large businesses is the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, to bolster their network defenses against cyber-attacks, nations like China, Japan, & India are investing. In the Asia Pacific region, the development of the intelligent threat security market is being fueled by rising demand for mobile and web applications. Projects using threat intelligence are becoming more prevalent in Asia Pacific nations. The region is made up of developing nations including Australia, South Korea, and India. Important enterprise data is becoming more exposed as a result of growing cyber threats worldwide.

Because of these statistics, businesses and governments in APAC have started to spend more in threat intelligence solutions. These cyber-attacks are hurting revenue. Since it is a hub for both major and small businesses, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have substantial growth. Additionally, to defend against cyber-attacks, economies like Japan, China, & India are investing in bolstering their network defenses, which is increasing this region's market.

