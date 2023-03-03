Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing traffic congestion and road accidents - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global intelligent management system (ITS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period. The increasing traffic congestion and road accidents are driving the demand for the global market. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income among the middle-class population are leading to the rapid adoption of automobile usage across developing countries. This is a major driver for the demand for the ITS market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Leading trends influencing the market

There is a growing number of smart cities across many countries in the world. Smart cities with interconnected technologies are a leading trend in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the digital technologies in smart cities include ITS solutions such as traffic control and safe and intelligent transportation.

Cutting-edge technologies like cell phones, GPS satellites, big data, 3D printers, and AI enable ITS solutions to optimize operations like advanced freight and route networks.

Trends like these are expected to drive growth for the global market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The ITS solutions face an issue with system integration and interoperability, which can impede the growth of the market.

The current operational technology systems lack integrational capability. Thus, it works in isolation but there is a huge need for a fully functional digital workflow. This requires effective data sharing between machines and end-user ITS systems.

For ITS to be truly effective and widely accepted across industries, seamless connectivity, and interoperability between products and applications need to be established. Interoperability, thus, hampers the adoption of ITS solutions.

Story continues

Know more about market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) find some insights from a sample report!

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (traffic management, toll management, automotive and infotainment telematics, public transport, and others), type (advanced traffic management system, advanced public transportation system, advanced transportation pricing system, advanced traveler information system, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The traffic management segment is expected to be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. It is the largest contributing segment in the global market.

ITS solutions like advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) are majorly used by government departments such as municipalities, government agencies, state, and regional governments.

Innovative solutions developed under intelligent transport systems (ITS) projects in developing countries like China and India help authorities easily and efficiently manage traffic congestion.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global intelligent transport system (ITS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intelligent transport system (ITS) market.

APAC is projected to contribute to 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Developing countries like China, India, and South Korea are the major contributors to the growth in the region.

The increased government initiatives and the expansion of highways and expressways in many countries make APAC the most prominent market for vendors.

Growth in automobile sales is a major factor driving the demand for the intelligent transport system market in the APAC region.

The ITS market in North America and Europe is projected to have steady growth.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market vendors

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is projected to grow by USD 812.58 million with a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing popularity of premium SUVs is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market's growth.

The intelligent humidifier market size has the potential to grow by USD 135.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%. The popularity of smart homes and smart home technologies, such as smart hubs and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled smart home controllers, is rising among consumers.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advantech Co. Ltd., AECOM, Atlantia SPA, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Dornier Group GmbH, EFKON GmbH, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hitachi Ltd., HNTB Co., HR Green Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Serco Group Plc, SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, and Trapeze Software ULC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Active packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Intelligent packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Authena AG

Avery Dennison Corp.

DFP Holding BV

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Korber Medipak Systems GmbH

LOG Pharma Packaging

Origin Pharma Packaging

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-transport-system-its-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-49-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-growing-traffic-congestion-and-road-accidents---technavio-301759256.html

SOURCE Technavio