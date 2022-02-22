U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.25
    -58.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -400.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,728.75
    -267.25 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.30
    -27.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.40
    +3.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.00
    +11.20 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7080
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,889.64
    -2,332.91 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.81
    -97.98 (-10.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size [2022-2028] to extend USD 42.80 billion | with remarkable 9.34% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The intelligent transportation system market is projected to grow from USD 22.91 billion in 2021 to USD 42.80 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.34%.

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the Intelligent Transportation System market size to grow from USD 22.91 billion in 2021 to USD 42.80 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.34% by 2021-2028.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides specialized market reports on the automotive and transportation through intensive research on the trends and drivers shaping the industry share, size, growth, and revenue as well as shares future projections of the values of market associated with this industry. The automotive and transportation industry is experiencing a period of sustained growth as a result of rising disposable incomes, especially in the developing countries


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intelligent-transportation-system-market-102065


Intelligent Transportation System Market Growth Reasons:

  • Increasing Digitization to Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

  • Rising Focus of Governments for Imposition of Strict Regulatory Standards on Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

  • Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)-based Technology to Fuel Market Growth

  • Increased Use Of Emerging New Game-Changing Technologies to Set a Positive Trend For Market Growth


Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.34%

2028 Value Projection

USD 42.80 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 21.82 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Type and Region


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/intelligent-transportation-system-market-102065


In March 2020, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai declared its fulfillment of a task that predicts occasional traffic of its transportation administrations in marine utilizing enormous information. The undertakings include each data for the oceanic transportation administrations, for example, complete number of travelers, absolute income and inhabitance rates came to, which is expected to help reads up on improvement scope for administrations and notwithstanding this further developing organization proficiency.

As indicated by the Director Mohamed Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, Maritime Transport Department, "Utilizing huge information to mechanize the oceanic vehicle tickets has empowered us to be adaptable in our planning of carrying out the occasional organization drive to control our marine vehicle framework." Increasing reception of innovation, to manage traffic will reinforce the development of the market during the gauge time frame.

Among the regions, the Intelligent Transportation System Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing need for efficient management of the growing traffic in the region.


Quick Buy - Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102065


Companies operating in the Market are striving hard to gain maximum intelligent transportation system market revenue. They are achieving this by deploying strategies such as product innovation and launch, mergers and acquisitions, and others.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • Advantech Co., Ltd.

  • Bestmile SA

  • Clever Devices Ltd.

  • Denso Corporation

  • EFKON AG

  • ETA Transit Systems

  • GMV Group

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Kapsch Trafficcom

  • Lanner Electronics

  • Moxa Inc.

  • Nuance Communications

  • PTV Group

  • Q-Free ASA

  • Rhythm Engineering

  • Telegroup

  • Thales Group

  • TomTom N.V.

  • Transmax Pty. Ltd.

  • Trapeze Group

  • WS Atkins PLC

  • Xerox Corporation


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/intelligent-transportation-system-market-102065


Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Advanced Traffic Management System

  • Advanced Traveler Information System

  • Advanced Public Transportation System

  • Advanced Transportation Pricing System

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Dow futures sink nearly 500 points as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were headed sharply lower Monday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Mill

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold led a broad rally in commodities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Millio

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of sovereign bonds and bullion.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • S&P 500 Futures Poised for Correction on Rising Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index headed for a technical correction as intensifying tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine drove investors out of riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Giv