Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) shareholders are still up 50% over 5 years despite pulling back 16% in the past week

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last week. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. Its return of 50% has certainly bested the market return!

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 16%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Intelligent Ultrasound Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 16% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 8%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

A Different Perspective

Intelligent Ultrasound Group shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intelligent Ultrasound Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Intelligent Ultrasound Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

