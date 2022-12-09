Intelligent vending machine market size to increase by USD 17,231.5 million: North America to contribute 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Product, Installation Sites, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17,231.5 million at a CAGR of 24.94% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global intelligent vending machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing popularity of vending machines, the concentration of manufacturers and retailers, the presence of buyers that are aware of technologies, and the utility of vending machines drive the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The intelligent vending machine market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Fanless Arm-based Box PC.

Automated Merchandising Systems Inc. - The company offers intelligent vending machine such as SlimGem, and The Low Temp Combo.

Azkoyen SA - The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Vitro S1 Espresso, Vitro X1 MIA, and Novara.

Bianchi Industry SpA - The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Distributore automatico AGILY L SMART.

Compass Group Plc

Crane Co.

Digital Media Vending International LLC

EVOCA Spa

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for cashless vending machines, increasing demand for intelligent vending machines from the retail industry, and tie-ups among retailers and manufacturers. However, the rise in theft and vandalism is hindering the market growth.

Story continues

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into beverage, food, and tobacco. The beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The currency counting machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 625.77 million. The increase in the circulation of counterfeit currency is notably driving the currency counting machine market growth, although factors such as the increased number of card transactions may impede the market growth.

The push buttons signaling devices market size in Latin America is expected to increase by USD 28.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%. The increasing demand for industry safety is notably driving the push buttons signaling devices market growth in Latin America, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this intelligent vending machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intelligent vending machine market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17231.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, EVOCA Spa, Fas International Srl, Fastcorp Vending LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta Group BV, Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd., Silkron Technology Sdn Bhd, The Wittern Group Inc., Vendors Exchange International Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intelligent vending machine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Installation sites Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Installation Sites

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Installation Sites

7.3 Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Installation Sites

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

12.4 Automated Merchandising Systems Inc.

12.5 Azkoyen SA

12.6 Bianchi Industry SpA

12.7 Compass Group Plc

12.8 Crane Co.

12.9 Digital Media Vending International LLC

12.10 EVOCA Spa

12.11 Fas International Srl

12.12 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

12.13 Rhea Vendors Group Spa

12.14 Royal Vendors Inc.

12.15 Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12.16 Vendors Exchange International Inc.

12.17 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-vending-machine-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-17-231-5-million-north-america-to-contribute-38-of-market-growth---technavio-301698437.html

SOURCE Technavio