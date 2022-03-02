U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.50
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,074.00
    +68.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.10
    +10.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.14
    +6.73 (+6.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.04
    +2.89 (+9.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3010
    +0.4110 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.55
    -438.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.40
    +16.41 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.12
    +49.92 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Intellihot Purchases Factory Space for building Clean Technology Products in Galesburg, Illinois

·3 min read

Company Solidifies Midwest Roots with Commitment to Expand Production and Innovation in Midwest

GALESBURG, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer that creates innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced the purchase of its longtime factory space in Galesburg, Illinois.

Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot)
Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot)

Intellihot set up its factory in Galesburg in 2011 in a collaborative effort with the city of Galesburg and Human Links Foundation, a nonprofit that works to establish healthy and sustainable agricultural communities through funding, education, and community-focused programs. The company has experienced rapid growth over the last 11 years and has established itself as a national brand. In support of the company's continued growth and the city that has been a forward-thinking partner from the start, Intellihot has purchased the building and expanded its commitment to the central Illinois community and will be increasing production and staff at the factory.

"When we set up our factory in Galesburg in 2011, the vision was to bring high-tech sustainable jobs to the Midwest," said Intellihot founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani. "With this expansion, we are in for the long haul, and we expect to put Galesburg at the center of the clean technology revolution in helping to fight climate change."

"Intellihot Inc. is one of the key success stories of Galesburg's economic development work over the past several years. It is a company that provides an outstanding product which has great functional and environmental utility. We are so thankful to see Intellihot Inc. redoubling its commitment to our community with the purchase of the Carhartt building. I am so thankful that such an exemplary business that began here continues to thrive here," said Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman.

"We are extremely proud of what Sri and Intellihot have accomplished," said Gretchen Garth, Chair of HumanLinks Foundation. "Beyond traditional research and development housed in universities and corporations, it is important for the economy to provide a place for innovation and good ideas to flourish. The phenomenal success of Intellihot exemplifies this."

Intellihot's products include smart technologies for the built environment, including the world's most advanced commercial tankless water heaters and AI powered building smartification tools. Intellihot products are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

To learn more about Intellihot, please visit intellihot.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellihot-purchases-factory-space-for-building-clean-technology-products-in-galesburg-illinois-301493231.html

SOURCE Intellihot

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • GM sells its stake in troubled electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors

    General Motors has sold its stake in struggling electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • War, Surging Oil, Powell, SoFi and Baseball - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures rise as oil surges past $110 a barrel; Jerome Powell heads to the Capitol; SoFi stock jumps one earnings beat; and Major League Baseball is canceled, for now.