Intellihot's telliBot_ai Wins Best New Product Software Category at 2022 Edison Awards

·2 min read

Company Secures Major Industry Recognition for Revolutionary Tech-Enabled Water Heater Forecaster

GALESBURG, Ill., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer that creates innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced it has been named the winner of the Best New Product in the Software category at the Edison Awards for its telliBot_ai software.

Intellihot Founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani, winning Best New Product Software at the 2022 Edison Awards
Intellihot Founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani, winning Best New Product Software at the 2022 Edison Awards

The telliBot_ai software uses advanced intelligence and sensory technology to more accurately predict the remaining life of existing water heaters. This software provides customers with more efficient and reliable predictions while also reducing costs and helping the environment. Current telliBot_ai customers include Benihana Inc., the international restaurant chain, and RA Sushi.

"Here at Intellihot, we pride ourselves on quality and innovation," said Intellihot founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani, who attended the Edison Awards in person. "To be recognized for that at the Edison Awards is an honor and helps us to position ourselves as a leading innovative clean technology company."

"The expert Edison Award judges were impressed with Intellihot's telliBot_ai powered analyzer with its ability to assist consumers in achieving their sustainability goals, while improving the performance and longevity of their water heaters," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

"The peace of mind Intellihot's telliBot_ai has given us has been invaluable," said JoDee Johnson, Senior Director of Design, Construction and Facilities at Benihana, Inc. "It offers us increased efficiency, reliability, and sustainability that is crucial to our day-to-day operations. We cannot afford the time, cost, or energy it would take to resolve unexpected water heater malfunctions but the telliBot_ai ensures that we will never have to."

Intellihot's clean technology products are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

To learn more about Intellihot, please visit intellihot.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot)
Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellihots-tellibotai-wins-best-new-product-software-category-at-2022-edison-awards-301531310.html

SOURCE Intellihot

