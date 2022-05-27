U.S. markets closed

Intellipharmaceutics Reports Director Election Results

·2 min read
  IPCIF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF and TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, reports, as required by TSX rules, that the five nominees, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held today (the "Meeting"). The voting results, as set out in the scrutineer's report for the Meeting, were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Dr. Isa Odidi

12,104,193

144,707

98.8%

1.2%

Dr. Amina Odidi

12,124,250

124,650

99.0%

1.0%

Bahadur Madhani

12,061,655

187,245

98.5%

1.5%

Norman Betts

12,127,603

121,297

99.0%

0.99%

Shawn Graham

12,061,621

187,279

98.5%

1.5%

All other resolutions tabled for consideration at the Meeting, as set out in the Circular, were also approved by shareholders of the Company. See the Company's Report on Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for additional details.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix™ technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received FDA approval) in various stages of development. The Company has ANDA and NDA 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release formulation ("Oxycodone ER") based on its proprietary nPODDDS™ novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin™ XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this document constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and/or "forward-looking information" under the Securities Act (Ontario). These statements include, without limitation, statements expressed or implied regarding our expectations regarding our plans, goals and milestones, status of developments or expenditures relating to our business, plans to fund our current activities, risks associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on our business and operations and on the Company's upcoming AGM and statements concerning our partnering activities, health regulatory submissions, strategy, future operations, future financial position, future sales, revenues and profitability, projected costs and market penetration and risks or uncertainties related to our ability comply with OTCQB Venture Market and TSX requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "appear", "unlikely", "target", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "plans to", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "confident", "prospects", "potential", "continue", "intends", "look forward", "could", "would", "projected", "set to", "seeking" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. We made a number of assumptions in the preparation of our forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those stated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties relating to us and our business can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest annual information form, our latest Form 20-F, and our latest Form F-1 and Form F-3 registration statements (including any documents forming a part thereof or incorporated by reference therein), as amended, as well as in our reports, public disclosure documents and other filings with the securities commissions and other regulatory bodies in Canada and the U.S., which are available on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions as of the date of this document and we disclaim any intention and have no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks used herein are the property of their respective holders.

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "we," "us," "our," Intellipharmaceutics," and the "Company" refer to Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. and its subsidiaries.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company Contact:

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.
Isa Odidi
Chief Executive Officer
416.798.3001 ext. 106
investors@intellipharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703079/Intellipharmaceutics-Reports-Director-Election-Results

