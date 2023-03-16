IntelliTrans Global Supply Chain Visibility Platform Wins 2023 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award

IntelliTrans

InteliTrans Wins Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award 2023

ATLANTA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces winning a 2023 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award from TMC’s Cloud Computing magazine. This award honors vendors with the most innovative, functional, and beneficial cloud products and services to deploy within the past year. IntelliTrans’ Global Supply Chain Visibility Platform brings unprecedented visibility into fleet and non-fleet equipment to proactively manage shipments from origin to destination to enhance the customer experience.



“Shippers’ supply chains are dealing with major challenges today. They need powerful new AI-driven disruptive technologies to improve efficiencies, increase sustainability, and decrease risk while tackling these issues and serving their customers,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “We are pleased that our Global Visibility solution has won this prestigious award.”

"Congratulations to the 2023 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award winners," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC (News - Alert). “These innovative products and services are leaders within the cloud computing space and deserve this recognition. As the Cloud market evolves and enables more and more powerful computing options, we look forward to seeing their future successes.”

IntelliTrans’ Global Supply Chain Visibility solution provides unprecedented high levels of supply chain transparency; aggregates, completes, and enhances data from a variety of sources; offers visibility into and execution of different aspects of the supply chain; and generates data-driven alerts and analytics that ask more profound questions and deliver meaningful insights in unmatched ways.

IntelliTrans provides analytics that measures key performance indicators (KPIs) like fleet cycle time, origin/destination dwell time, lane and carrier performance, back orders, freight spend, load optimization, and more by leveraging tracking information. With their rate, equipment, lease, shipment, tracking, and invoice data in a central repository that's accessible 24/7, freight shippers can now position themselves for success in any market conditions.

For more than 20 years, TMC has honored technology companies with various categories of awards. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors worldwide in the communications and technology sector. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About IntelliTrans Global Multi-modal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more at our website, linked here .

