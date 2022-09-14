U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

IntelliTrans Helps Shippers Benefit from Freight Market Pendulum

IntelliTrans
·3 min read
IntelliTrans
IntelliTrans

Partnership Mindset Improves Carrier and Shipper Relationships

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations in bulk & break-bulk industries, helps shippers better manage the freight market pendulum swings with expansive tendering algorithms and artificial intelligence embedded in its transportation management system (TMS).

Shippers are experiencing the ebb and flow of the current freight market. Many carriers that took advantage of shippers will feel the pinch because shippers will reward those carriers that honored contractual rates. But with IntelliTrans' ever-expansive tendering algorithm, our customers benefit from changing market conditions without resorting to the "revenge" mentioned in a recent FreightWaves article, “Shippers’ Revenge is Coming for Truckload Carriers.”

“IntelliTrans believes in a partnership mindset between shippers and carriers,” said Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “Our optimization engine allows shippers to partner with carriers to give them a committed volume, rewarding carriers that continue to work with a shipper. We help shippers manage relationships with carriers throughout all the up and down cycles.”

IntelliTrans TMS offers flexible tendering, fixed-rate offers (“Buy It Now”), and spot bidding. Many TMS technology uses sequential tendering, which means carriers are given a particular time slot to accept or decline the tender. If they don't respond or miss their time slot for acceptance, the tender moves to the next carrier in line. With IntelliTrans, carriers don’t miss out on the opportunity to cover a load. Instead, the timeline expands to add the next carrier(s) in the process, not replace one carrier with another. Shippers get loads covered in a tight market at an even better price. On average, IntelliTrans shippers save $112 per load through this uniquely differentiated tendering process.

The flexibility of the IntelliTrans tendering algorithm allows easy reconfiguration as market conditions change, allowing shippers to choose from the least cost carrier to service-based selection, dedicated fleet utilization, to spot bidding to a fixed rate offer. These can be used in concert with each other and easily adjusted with no software development required. It allows shippers to conduct spot bidding in a highly automated fashion where spot bids from their carriers are evaluated based on configurable, market-driven thresholds and can be automatically accepted if desired. These thresholds can be set to move with current market pricing, so they don't have to be constantly reset.

IntelliTrans recently partnered with Emerge, allowing customers to leverage their technology and carrier network. “This helps shippers succeed in all types of markets. With Emerge’s strong RFP platform, customers can take advantage of this technology to conduct bids now or at any time that makes sense,” adds Sherman. “They can then use our spot bid or fixed-rate offer tendering techniques to obtain load coverage from qualified carriers in Emerge’s network.”

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Website: www.intellitrans.com.

Media Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR (M1PR.com)
404.421.8497
becky@mediafirst.net


