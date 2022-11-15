U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,043.00
    +77.00 (+1.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,955.00
    +394.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,085.50
    +350.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    +33.20 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    -0.51 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    +0.0114 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7620
    -0.1030 (-2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    +0.75 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    +0.0209 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3440
    -1.6560 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,976.99
    -74.67 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.22
    +25.93 (+6.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.65
    +27.48 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

IntelliTrans Introduces Kiosk for Supply Chain TMS, Keeping Drivers In-Cab to Improve Safety

IntelliTrans
·4 min read
IntelliTrans
IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans Transportation Management System Reduces Waiting Time and Onsite Injuries

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, introduces Kiosk functionality within the IntelliTrans Transportation Management System. Using the Kiosk feature built into the IntelliTrans TMS Mobile App, truck drivers entering a facility no longer need to get out of their cabs or wait in line for loading instructions. This improves their safety, speeds up the check-in process, and reduces on-site time by 30 minutes or more which significantly lowers total shipping cost. The entire process is self-service – from arrival at the facility to being called in for loading via text/push notification.

“Previously, the guard in a guard shack had to look at his clipboard to validate whether a particular truck should be on the property,” said Brian Cupp, Director of Operations at IntelliTrans. "Guards needed to validate that the driver was with the right company with the correct load and that the driver could check-in. With Kiosk, the guard knows this information before the truck arrives, allowing him to wave the driver into the yard without the driver having to stop and get out of the truck. Even better, the warehouse personnel preparing shipments sees when a truck is approaching the facility prior to check-in – providing advanced confirmation of the required product staging. This new self-service experience has really helped employee and driver satisfaction, as well as reduced on-site time."

As part of the check-in process (which can only be performed in the IntelliTrans Mobile App when the driver’s GPS coordinates confirm they are on-site), drivers review and acknowledge Gate Agreements, Safety Requirements, Shipment Details, and other information and provide an e-signature, all of which is sent to the customers’ ERP through an API. This supports corporate Audit initiatives and expedites the entire process dramatically.

While use of the Kiosk features of the IntelliTrans TMS Mobile App is convenient for drivers using the app for load assignment, scheduling, and real-time tracking, the Kiosk can also be used inside the gatehouse on a tablet or mounted in a weatherproof enclosure at the gate, allowing drivers to enter information while in their cab without the app.

“The IntelliTrans Kiosk came about from a desire by our customers to improve site safety and reduce close-contact processes during COVID,” adds Brian Flint, Global Director of Product Management at IntelliTrans. “The inaugural customer, a major forest producer, wanted to improve safety for their drivers and employees. Adding Kiosk into the IntelliTrans TMS allowed us to support their safety initiatives, but also extended the closed-loop processes of the IntelliTrans TMS all the way to the driver, making the whole process safer and much more efficient.”

The IntelliTrans Kiosk also features the following:

  • Pictorial instructions, such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) requirements while on-site.

  • Wireless interface to industrial lighted signage, providing drivers a real-time view of their position in line and instructions to move from waiting areas, eliminating the need for employees to be in the yard around dangerous equipment.

  • Direct call-in of drivers from forklift operators using the IntelliTrans TMS Dock Schedule, which updates the signage and notifies drivers through Push Notifications (when using the app) and Text Messaging (when using the fixed kiosk)

  • Multi-language capability, allowing all facilities use the same standard operating processes.

“Dispatchers don’t have to leave the office area, risking injury,” adds Cupp. "One safety-oriented company invested in further preventing the risk of injury on site by using the Kiosk to keep drivers in their truck cabs and their employees out of high-risk areas."

“The IntelliTrans Kiosk has also reduced waiting time by rewarding appointment time compliance. The call-in queue prioritizes on-time pickups, and since scheduling, arrival, check-in, and on-site movements are all controlled from one platform, good behavior is rewarded” adds Flint. “Paperwork has been reduced, documentation is digitized, and all parties enjoy a better experience.”

Shippers and Carriers have found the IntelliTrans Kiosk is very beneficial in helping improve their relationship. Drivers are much happier with the streamlined workflow. Carriers benefit from driver satisfaction and operational efficiencies. Efficiency gains are realized by all parties, which improves the carrier-shipper relationship.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions
IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more at our website, linked here.

Media Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR (M1PR.com)
404.421.8497
becky@mediafirst.net


Recommended Stories

  • A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty sent the stock market into a freefall, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency industry is currently going through an unprecedented crisis after the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange.

  • Musk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out Online

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” has resorted to firing company engineers who publicly criticize him on the social-media service.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitIn o

  • Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’

    The Tesla and SpaceX boss has spoken in the past about his workaholic living habits

  • Samsung Customers Seek Chip ‘Second Source’ on Geopolitical Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the global technology industry is in search of alternative sources for advanced semiconductors given rising political risks.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitSpeaking at the South Korean

  • How to Use the iPhone 14’s Satellite SOS If You’re in an Emergency

    The iPhone 14’s satellite connection allows you to send messages to emergency services if you’re ever in trouble when there’s no cellular service. WSJ’s Joanna Stern (along with an accident-prone dummy clone) tests the feature and guides you through how to use it. Photo illustration: Preston Jessee for The Wall Street Journal

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Free Speech Defender Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Who Rebuked Him

    Mike Blake/ReutersSelf-described free speech maven Elon Musk discovered a new limit to his principles this week, after a Twitter employee publicly rebutted the billionaire’s explanation for slow app performance in many countries. “He’s fired,” Musk declared on Monday morning.Hours after Musk terminated software engineer Eric Frohnhoefer, he was still active on Slack and responding to messages, according to a person familiar with the matter, suggesting that he had not formally been axed. By late

  • Skyworks, Media Tek Bond Over 5G Automotive Solutions

    Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) collaborated with Media Tek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. The solution targeted automotive applications, supporting 3GPP R15 and R16 standards, bandwidth exceeding 100MHz, flexible antenna architectures, regional optimization, aux por

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Satellite Emergency SOS Is Live. You’ll Hopefully Never Use It.

    If you’re ever in trouble and out of cell-service range, Apple’s new emergency messaging could help. Otherwise, you would never know it was there.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Investors Cool on Internet-of-Things Startups, a Tech Conduit for Retailers

    Funding for internet-connected tools used by retailers is on pace to drop 65% this year, PitchBook says.

  • Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app

    Employee tweets saluting emoji after being dismissed

  • Santander down: Mobile banking app not working as company recommends workaround

    Santander’s mobile banking has stopped working, with the company advising a workaround to affected customers. Customers found themselves unable to log in on Monday morning, with the mobile banking app showing a number of errors. Santander said it was aware of the problems, but advised that customers have a range of options for other ways to get to their account.

  • Epic's 'failure of proof' in Apple antitrust case questioned by appeals panel

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -"Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games on Monday asked a three-judge federal appeals panel to overturn portions of a lower court antitrust ruling that largely favored Apple Inc and its multibillion dollar App Store payment business. Epic had sued Apple in 2020 alleging that the iPhone maker unlawfully requires software developers to pay it commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases by consumers. After a three-week trial last year, a judge stopped short of dubbing Apple an "illegal monopolist" and found that Epic had failed to prove that the privacy and security benefits of the commissions and related policies outweighed costs to consumers.

  • Apple lets you practice sending emergency SOS texts via satellite in new demo mode

    Apple is launching a demo mode of its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature so all iPhone 14 users can get familiar with it.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • This FAANG Stock Is Crushing It Despite Inflation

    It includes Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet. Apple is known for putting its own spin on existing technological devices. Given the state of the economy -- including decades-high inflation -- it's not crazy to think that Apple's sales would drop substantially, especially considering people can get by just fine without most of its products.