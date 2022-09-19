IntelliTrans Karen Howlett Named Winner of Women in Supply Chain Award

IntelliTrans

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network

Karen Howlett

Karen Howlett, Operations Manager, IntelliTrans

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions that optimize supply chain operations for bulk and break-bulk product manufacturers, announces that Karen Howlett, Operations Manager at IntelliTrans, is a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Karen was chosen because she is an exemplary leader of the IntelliTrans rail services (managed transportation) team, where she proactively manages the day-to-day logistics needs of customers.



“I am so proud of Karen for winning this award,” said Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “Karen thinks outside the box and drives value for our company, customers, and team members. She has helped develop analytical tools and processes that lighten the black holes companies face today. She also focuses on team development and believes that if her team is successful, she is successful, and if our customers are happy, then she is happy.”

“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I'm so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models, and industry friends. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year’s and past years’ winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum.”

Karen is deeply engaged with one of IntelliTrans’ largest customers and helps them to overcome challenges by automating transportation operations, including visibility into transportation management and managed transportation services to augment the workforce. Karen is resourceful and relentless in her work ethic; she

leads from the front, meaning she knows how to do the job of anyone on her team, so if she asks her team to do something, she knows how to do it herself. She cares about the result of the customer, her team, and the company experience and knows that you must balance all three together to have a successful company.

IntelliTrans offers freight management, strategic planning, tactical execution, in-transit tracking, freight invoice auditing and payment, advanced analytics, transportation management, yard management, reporting, and supply chain visibility backed by a team of experts who work with customers to help their businesses work smarter, faster, and better. Interactive dashboards make large amounts of data easy to understand. Advanced analytics uncover more detailed answers with machine learning to help businesses make more informed decisions and drive continuous improvement.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges. Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the complete list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

