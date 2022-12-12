IntelliTrans Receives Food Logistics 2022 Top Software Technology Provider Award

IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans Transportation Management System and Global Supply Chain Visibility Solutions Enable Greater Efficiencies and Help Companies Find Value in their Supply Chain

Food Logistics 2022 Top SW Tech Provider

IntelliTrans Wins 2022 Food Logistics Top Software Technology Provider Award

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces the company has won the 2022 Top Software Technology Providers Award from Food Logistics magazine . This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. IntelliTrans was chosen for helping food and beverage companies gain visibility into their supply chain processes, leading to greater efficiencies and value throughout the enterprise.



“Shipper’s supply chains are dealing with major pandemic-driven challenges today and need powerful new disruptive technologies to improve efficiencies while tackling these issues and serving their customers,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “We are extremely pleased to be recognized for this prestigious award.”

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive . "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether port closures, driver safety, or simply automating a process."

IntelliTrans' groundbreaking Transportation Management System is the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments so shippers can access their entire logistic network from a single system. Whether a food or beverage manufacturer ships hundreds or thousands of loads a month, lowering distribution costs helps improve its bottom line.

Story continues

This year's winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management, and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more and offer end-to-end management from farm to fork and beyond.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency and execution capabilities, powered by the IntelliTrans Global Command Center and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based solutions that provide shipment execution, visibility, and auditing across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce total transportation spend 5-10%. IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions, deliver more impactful results, and execute faster in a changing world. Learn more at our website, linked here .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR ( M1PR.com )

404.421.8497

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc445ce6-f5b5-4366-8059-4f9ef4e49c34



