Intelliwave Releases SiteSense Integration for Oracle's Primavera Unifier, Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Joins Oracle Industries Innovation Lab

·5 min read

SiteSense integration with Oracle's Primavera Unifier allows construction professionals real-time access to materials management and planning data, to make more informed decisions about upcoming scheduled activities and constraint analysis.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies, a global leader in providing digital solutions for construction materials management, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced SiteSense® can be integrated with Oracle's Primavera Unifier and is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Intelliwave Technologies was formed in 2007 to provide new solutions in the construction industry to help increase "Time on Tools" for craft labor and improve site safety. The result was the creation of a revolutionary web and mobile-based software solution in one encompassing brand, SiteSense.

The integration between SiteSense and Oracle's Primavera Unifier allows construction professionals to make informed decisions about upcoming scheduled activities and constraint analysis by the real-time access to materials management and workface planning data from SiteSense, in combination with the contract and purchase order management, equipment records and installation work package data from Primavera Unifier. This integration will be explored, tested, and validated at the Oracle Industries Innovation Lab enhancing both platforms and helping improve the delivery of projects globally.

The SiteSense integration with Primavera Unifier adds valuable insights and functionality to create a connected ecosystem for our mutual customers allowing for:

  • Reduction of administration costs by 10%

  • Craft labor productivity improvement by up to 16%

  • Reduction in material bulk purchases by up to 40%

"The two-way integration between Intelliwave SiteSense and Oracle's Primavera Unifier provides considerable value to our shared clients," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "Intelliwave's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of SiteSense. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud to continue to enhance and expand our integrations as well as provide support for the Oracle Industries Innovation Lab to showcase construction productivity gains via the fully integrated market-leading products."

The integration includes three major benefits for SiteSense and Oracle's Primavera Unifier customers, keeping their field and office workflows connected in a single ecosystem:

  • Digital Delivery Verification: Approved Purchase Orders created through the Contract Manager in Primavera Unifier sync to SiteSense to create Purchase Orders. Field users can process digital receiving reports for materials and equipment from a mobile device, setting material status, location and verifying actual received quantities against the Purchase Order.

  • Automated Invoice Creation: From the completion of the digital delivery receipt, field users can post the transaction triggering an invoice to be created in Primavera Unifier for the received quantities, removing the need to manually create invoices.

  • Equipment and IWP Constraint Analysis: Equipment records connected to Installation Work Packages (IWP) from Primavera Unifier sync to SiteSense to create a Material Need. SiteSense Users can forecast equipment availability and upcoming constraints comparing scheduled installation dates against Purchase Order and Vendor estimated delivery dates allowing for proactive mitigation of risks to projects.

"At our Oracle Industries Innovation Lab we explore, test and validate technologies that enhance our overall platform and improve the delivery of projects globally," said Geoff Roberts, director of energy industry strategy, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "By integrating Intelliwave with Oracle's Primavera Unifier, it can help provide organizations with an enhanced digital data asset that brings the ability to manage and track construction materials from procurement to installation."

Intelliwave technologies are available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

View the full news release on the Intelliwave website and the SiteSense <> Oracle's Primavera Unifier Integration Page for more information.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelliwave-releases-sitesense-integration-for-oracles-primavera-unifier-now-available-on-oracle-cloud-marketplace-joins-oracle-industries-innovation-lab-301459006.html

SOURCE Intelliwave Technologies Inc

