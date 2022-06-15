U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.25
    +35.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,585.00
    +210.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,455.25
    +141.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.10
    +15.80 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.48
    -0.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    +20.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.68 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3850
    -0.0980 (-2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    -1.84 (-5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7370
    -0.7430 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,377.53
    -1,096.89 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.65
    -17.60 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.46
    +97.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Intellizence to Present at Ascent’s Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event via ACCESSWIRE

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Intellizence today announced that Sachi Komarasamy, Founder & CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

● 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

● 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

● The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

About Intellizence

Intellizence, Inc is an award-winning AI startup focused on Company and Market Intelligence. Intellizence enables leading companies like Gainsight, Chargebee, and Communitech with timely and actionable intelligence to identify emerging opportunities and risks proactively. Intellizence offers curated company news signals and datasets about the latest Mergers & Acquisitions, startup funding, layoffs, business expansion, and significant hiring. Intellizence is headquartered in Toronto.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Intellizence Inc.



