Intel's 12th-gen KS-series chips will reach 5.5GHz on a single core

Intel is seriously planning to crank things up with its 12th-generation KS-series desktop CPUs. On stage at the company's CES press event today, Intel's Client Computing head Gregory Bryant revealed that the KS chips will reach a whopping 5.5GHz on a single core. Of course, that's while the chip is being stressed to reach a Max Turbo speed, so don't expect that to be sustained for long.

Even better, Bryant said that the KS chips will also be able to go beyond 5GHz across multiple cores when they arrive this spring. That'll be particularly useful for rendering and other demanding work, but both milestones should deliver some impressive gaming performance too.

