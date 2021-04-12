U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.09
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,757.81
    -42.79 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,866.89
    -33.29 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.03
    -5.44 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.68
    +0.36 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    -12.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.47 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4100
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,023.18
    +172.94 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.93
    -12.66 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.73
    -229.33 (-0.77%)
     

Intel's Mobileye teams with Udelv to launch 35,000 driverless delivery vehicles by 2028

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Intel subsidiary Mobileye is ratcheting up its autonomous vehicle ambitions and getting into delivery.

The company said Monday it struck a deal with Udelv to supply its self-driving system to thousands of purpose-built autonomous delivery vehicles. The companies said they plan to put more than 35,000 autonomous vehicles dubbed Transporters on city streets by 2028. Commercial operations are slated to begin in 2023.

Donlen, a U.S. commercial fleet leasing and management company, has made the first pre-order for 1,000 of these Udelv Transporters.

The announcement is notable for both companies. Udelv, which initially launched as an autonomous vehicle delivery startup, has opted to adopt Mobileye's self-driving system and focus on "creating the hardware and software that allows for autonomous deliveries," its CEO Daniel Laury said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

"This is a hardcore engineering problem to solve when one understands the multiplicity of goods to deliver, the variety of ways to do it, and some other intricately complex issues linked to the automation of last and middle mile deliveries," Laury said. "By partnering with Mobileye, Udelv can focus 100% of its resources and efforts to perfecting the business application while Mobileye provides the tool to scale fast. It is a win-win situation.”

Mobileye is bringing its autonomous vehicle test fleets to at least four more cities in 2021

For Mobilieye it marks yet another expansion for a company that got its start as a developer of camera-based sensors, which are now used by most automakers to support advanced driver assistance systems. Today, more than 54 million vehicles have Mobileye technology.

"This is a great combination of the two partners together and we expect some great scale," Jack Weast, a senior principal engineer at Intel and the Vice President of Automated Vehicle Standards at Mobileye, said in a recent interview. "And this does kind of mark, officially, the first proof point of Mobileye's technology getting into goods delivery in addition to all the other spaces that we've already announced."

The company, which was acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion in 2017, has widened its scope in recent years, moving beyond its advanced driver assistance technology and toward the development of a self-driving vehicle system. More than two years ago, Mobileye announced plans to launch a kit that includes visual perception, sensor fusion, its REM mapping system and software algorithms. And in 2018, the company made an unlikely turn and announced plans to become a robotaxi operator, not just a supplier. Mobileye also plans to deploy autonomous shuttles with Transdev ATS and Lohr Group beginning in Europe. Mobileye also plans to begin operating an autonomous ride-hailing service in Israel in early 2022.

This latest deal shows Mobileye's ambition to see its self-driving systems used in other applications beyond robotaxis.

The self-driving system, now branded as Mobilieye Drive, is made up of a system-on-chip based compute, redundant sensing subsystems based on camera, radar and lidar technology, its REM mapping system and a rules-based Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) driving policy. Mobileye’s REM mapping system essentially crowdsources data by tapping into more than 1 million vehicles equipped with its tech to build high-definition maps that can be used to support in ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

Udelv will work with Mobileye to integrate the self-driving technology with its own delivery management system. Mobileye will also provide over-the-air software support throughout the lifetime of the vehicles.

These purpose-built vehicles won't have the typical mechanical features one might find in a human driven truck or delivery van. It will be designed to be capable of so-called Level 4 self-driving, a designation by SAE that means the vehicle can handle all operations without a human under certain conditions. It will also come with four-directional four-way steering, LED screens to great the people picking up the delivery and special compartments for goods.

There will be a teleoperations system that will allow for the maneuvering of the vehicles in parking lots, loading zones, apartment complexes and private roads, according to Udelv.

Mobileye taps Luminar to supply lidar for its robotaxi fleet

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise strikes deal to launch robotaxi service in Dubai

    Cruise has expanded its robotaxi ambitions beyond San Francisco. The autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM that also has backing from SoftBank Vision Fund, Microsoft and Honda, has struck a deal to launch a robotaxi service in Dubai in 2023. The robotaxi service in Dubai will use the Cruise Origin, the all-electric shuttle-like vehicle that has no steering wheel or pedals and is designed to travel at highway speeds.

  • EV automaker Rivian partners with Samsung SDI in battery cell supply deal

    Rivian, the Amazon-backed EV manufacturer aiming to bring an electric pickup to market later this year, has partnered with Samsung SDI as its battery cell supplier, the company said Monday. The two companies did not disclose the value of the deal or its term length, but in a statement released Monday Rivian said it had been working with Samsung SDI “throughout the vehicle development process.” Rivian pointed out that its anticipated R1T pickup and R1S SUV, which Rivian calls “adventure vehicles,” require a battery module and pack that can handle extreme temperatures and durability use cases.

  • Ringo Starr, Flea, Slash, the Edge Talk Van Touring in Dave Grohl-Directed ‘What Drives Us’

    “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," Grohl says

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • XPeng to Produce Its Own Chips; Analyst Weighs In

    The latest noises coming out from China suggest XPeng (XPEV) is keen to produce its own chips in-house. According to Chinese news outlet 36kr, using a small team of less than 10 engineers, the Chinese EV maker is developing its own autonomous driving chip. The production started a few months ago and is taking place in both the US and China. Xia Heng, XPeng’s Co-President and Chief Technology & Operation Advisor Benny Katibian, whose prior jobs include leading the tech dept at Qualcomm's ADAS team, are at the helm of the new project. “Industry sources indicate XPeng is actively recruiting chip engineers,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, who believes this suggests “there are plans to grow this effort moving forward.” “In our view,” Yu further noted, “We do not expect any near-term changes as both XPILOT 3.5 and 4.0 will use Nvidia chips (Xavier and Orin), but believe similar to Tesla/NIO, XPeng wants to ultimately use a custom designed chip purpose built to train its neural net (to use in XPILOT 5.0) rather than a general purpose chip, in order to maximize performance/ efficiency and lower cost.” Yu thinks local rival Nio, is “likely” fast at work on a similar project after poaching Xiaomi's chip division manager. Looking at the wider picture, Yu believes it is all part of an effort by the industry/government to lower the dependence on foreign chips. Earlier this year, backed by BYD and Great Wall Motor, Horizon Robotics raised $900 million in a Series C round. The 5-year-old, local start-up was recently selected by SAIC (GM and VW’s main JV Chinese partner) to supply its ADAS/AD chipset. Horizon is targeting the shipment of 1 million chips this year and Yu believes it is a good example of the local industry’s chip manufacturing ambitions. To this end, Yu rates XPEV shares a Buy along with a $48 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 39%. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) XPEV stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. 6 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. At $49.50, the average price target implies upside potential of 43.5%. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Prices of Materials Used by U.S. Businesses Rise Most Since 1974

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is already in full bloom for U.S. manufacturers and many service providers.A below-the-radar data point in the Labor Department’s producer price index report on Friday showed the sharpest monthly spike in processed goods for so-called intermediate demand since 1974. These are goods and materials such as ball bearings, fuel, chemicals, steel and plastics that are used to make other final-demand products like automobiles and household goods.Such input costs jumped 4% in March from a month earlier, and climbed 12.5% from a year earlier, which was the most since 2008. The gains show industries from automakers and homebuilders to consumer-products makers and long-haul trucking firms are paying up for inputs.Higher prices for these inputs have the potential of being passed on to consumers and businesses, a development that adds to the inflation saga.Rising input prices reflect in part a strengthening of demand as the economy gets closer to putting the pandemic behind it. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s latest index of business conditions in the region, released Monday, surged in March on the heels of stronger manufacturing activity.The survey also showed increased cost pressures, with 65% indicating higher materials prices, followed by 57% acknowledging more expensive shipping. Investors and data watchers will have another reading on price pressures Tuesday with the government’s March consumer price index report.The latest PPI report contained a wide array of rising prices for processed materials. The following chart is a sample of intermediate-demand products with sizable monthly increases:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. consumers raise outlook for inflation, labor market, NY Fed survey finds

    U.S. consumers upped their inflation expectations again in March after steady gains in recent months, and became more optimistic about the labor market, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report offered the latest evidence that consumers expect inflation to rise in the near term as more Americans return to work and the U.S. economy heals from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday that the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" where growth and hiring could pick up speed in the coming months, thanks to help from vaccines and strong fiscal support.

  • VinFast Selects NVIDIA DRIVE to Power Next-generation Intelligent Autonomous Electric Vehicles

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 April 2021 - VinFast Trading and Production LLC announced today that it has selected NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its new generation of autonomous electric vehicles de...

  • Sage Stock Trips As Analysts Question Longevity Of Biogen-Partnered Drug

    Sage Therapeutics unveiled promising results for its Biogen-partnered essential tremors treatment known as SAGE-324 on Monday, but Sage stock tripped on worse-than-expected side effects.

  • Masters betting: Bettors lost a lot of money taking the favorites, as Hideki Matsuyama wins

    This is looking like a year to bet underdogs.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Rolls-Royce Q1 global sales spike by 62%, reach record high

    British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, boasted a strong showing for the first quarter of 2021, reporting a significant increase in sales. In the first three months of the year, Rolls-Royce sold 1,380 vehicles, giving the bespoke vehicle manufacturer a 62-percent increase in sales over the same period last year. Sales growth was seen globally, having been the strongest in China, the US, and Asia Pacific. “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first-quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history. With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growth in key markets, and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Total sales broke the previous record the company set in 2019. The demand on all of Rolls-Royce's models remained high, particularly the new 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost, and the super-luxurious Cullinan SUV. According to the BMW-owned luxury car company, they still have their hands full with orders extending well into the second half of 2021. Similarly, the Bespoke commissions remain at record levels with a number of significant examples already delivered this year, including the full-sized luxury saloons Koa Phantom and Iridescent Opulence Phantom. Likewise, Rolls-Royce has also delivered other bespoke models like their “Colors of Cullinan" collection, the one-off Bentayga Hybrid they finished for a Chinese customer, and the Black Badge Cullinan they commissioned for Ben and Christine Sloss. "We've responded to recent challenges with our customary boldness, imagination, and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on our customers' needs and requirements. Every member of our extraordinary team, at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and across the globe, has been crucial to delivering these remarkable results; their skills, talents, commitment, and enthusiasm make us who we are," added Müller-Ötvös. Rolls-Royce's record-breaking quarter in sales shows that the worldwide economic downturn did not bother the British carmaker. Two of its best-sellers, the Ghost and the Cullinan, aren’t exactly daily drivers. That said, the company remains optimistic for the remainder of 2021 with booming global sales behind its backs. Photos from Rolls-Royce Also read: Rolls-Royce reveals engineering innovations to expect in new-gen Ghost Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy is now 110 years old Rolls-Royce modernizes with new brand identity

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Instant View: India's March inflation accelerates on higher food, transportation costs

    Further, core inflation too accelerated to more than a 2-year high, at close to 6.0% which does not offer comfort. Continued comfort on food and goods inflation as production continues to normalize should prove supportive. "Upside from crude oil prices, if any, could be offset by a likely hold or reduction in duties on petroleum products, softening of demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and likelihood of a normal monsoon outturn (as per private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather) in 2021."

  • S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, technology and communication services shares were the top decliners, after the Russell 1000 Growth index outperformed the Russell 1000 Value index for the last two consecutive weeks.

  • What Warren Buffett said about the 'Buffett Indicator': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 12, 2021.

  • Singapore Dealer Prepares Vault for 15,000 Tons of Silver

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a six-story high warehouse near Singapore’s Changi airport, a vast hangar-like space is waiting to be filled with a precious metal that usually plays second fiddle to its more lustrous sibling.The vault that’s being built by Silver Bullion Pte Ltd. will -- when completed in the first half of next year --- be able to store 15,000 tons of silver. It’s only holding around 400 tons of the metal at the moment, but the vacant space is an indication that silver appears to be on the cusp of a promising few years.Demand for coins and bars is booming, fueled in part by a Reddit-induced buying frenzy in February that drove prices to an eight-year high. While the fervor has abated, retail interest is still elevated, valuations are relatively cheap and measures are being taken to meet the surge in demand. The amount of silver stored in vaults in London rose 11% in March to a record, according to the London Bullion Market Association.As well as the Singapore vault, JM Bullion, one of the biggest precious metals retailers in the U.S., plans to open a 25,000-square-foot-warehouse in Dallas in June that will be used for storing silver and other precious metals.The metal’s crucial role in the energy transition -- it’s a key component in solar panels -- also looks set to buoy consumption over the longer-term. All this has some analysts forecasting that silver will outperform gold this year.“The outlook for demand growth for silver over the next few years looks very positive, especially across a wide range of industrial applications, including solar, 5G and automotive,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. “That, coupled with ongoing high levels of investment is likely to create the need for more dedicated storage space for silver in bullion and also intermediate forms.”Gregor Gregersen, founder of Silver Bullion, said he started searching for a bigger warehouse two or three years ago and that decision was vindicated last year when demand for the metal surged during the coronavirus pandemic. “The idea is to make this into a really iconic building,” he said during a tour of the vault that will be known as The Reserve. “There isn’t really a facility built specifically to store large quantities of silver securely.”Singapore has a reputation as a stable financial center and has taken steps to position itself as a bullion hub, exempting investment-grade gold, silver and platinum from a goods and services tax.Physical investment in silver, which covers bullion coin and bar purchases, is expected to reach a six-year high of 257 million ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute.Spot silver, currently trading around $25 an ounce, is forecast by Citigroup Inc. to peak at $28 to $30 in the second half, aided by “still solid” investment demand and an end to physical de-stocking in China and India. The lender sees the price averaging $27.30 this year. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile sees the metal averaging $25 an ounce in 2021, up 22% from last year.Gold, meanwhile, is stabilizing after its first quarterly loss since 2018 amid high bond yields and optimism over the global economic recovery from the pandemic that’s damping demand for the metal. Citi sees gold, currently fetching around $1,740 an ounce, falling to $1,575 in six to 12 months.Sill, there’s no shortage of silver. The Silver Institute expects the global market to remain in a surplus this year, although it sees the lowest excess since 2015. And even against a backdrop of strong electronics and automotive demand as well as growing solar power investment, silver’s failure to break higher suggests the gold price, real yields and the U.S. dollar remain powerful drags, Morgan Stanley said in a note.“Considering the high correlation of silver to gold, and our bearish outlook for the yellow metal over the next 12 months, we expect silver together with gold to continue to struggle amid higher real interest-rate expectations in the U.S.,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at UBS Group AG.JM Bullion Chief Executive Officer Michael Wittmeyer is more optimistic. The Reddit-fueled buying frenzy caused a spike in demand from existing silver bugs as well as bringing in a lot of first-time investors in the metal, he said. “We’re just trying to expand our capacity so that next time this happens, we’ll be able to get all these orders shipped more quickly.”The accelerating move away from fossil fuels should also provide an enduring tailwind for silver demand as investment in solar power ramps up. China, Japan and South Korea all set carbon zero targets last year, while the U.S. is considering emissions cuts of 50% or more from 2005 levels by 2030.The energy transition demand should give prices an extra boost, said CPM Group analyst Rohit Savant. Silver will average $27 this year and beat gold due to its relatively cheaper valuation and strong investment demand, he said. Spot silver fell 2% to $24.77 an ounce at 10:40 a.m. in New York on Monday after gaining 1% last week.In Singapore, Silver Bullion’s Gregersen is confident all that currently vacant space in his vault won’t go to waste. “Silver is usually a forgotten metal that people don’t really care much about,” he said. “But it’s starting to shine a bit more and that trend will continue.”(Updates with spot silver price in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold slips as firmer U.S. yields dull appeal

    Gold fell on Monday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields dimmed bullion's appeal, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation and retail sales data for cues on economic health. Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,734.31 an ounce by 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $1,734.60.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.