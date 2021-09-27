U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Intensifying Competition in Smartphone Market has Potential to Impact Communications Equipment Manufacturing Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for communications equipment manufacturing industry profiles on their platform. All 2,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's communications equipment manufacturing industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's communications equipment manufacturing industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the continuously intensifying competition in the smartphone market. This market has always experienced very high competition, and the intensity continues to rise. Manufacturers are launching multiple products a year to satisfy customers from all budget segments, even as new companies enter the market. Value for money and price points have become increasingly important. The overcrowded smartphone market is moving towards a commoditization stage where brands are offering similar features and specifications within a segment while still trying to out-compete each other with price positioning. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Communications Equipment Manufacturers

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Communications Equipment Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The communications equipment manufacturing industry group features 2,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the communications equipment manufacturing industry include:

  • Cellphones

  • Tablets

  • 5G equipment

  • Broadband equipment

  • Antenna adapters

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intensifying-competition-in-smartphone-market-has-potential-to-impact-communications-equipment-manufacturing-businesses--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301384387.html

SOURCE BizVibe

