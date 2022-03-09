U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Intensity Therapeutics to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

·2 min read

WESTPORT, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H. Bender, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Orange County, CA on Tuesday, March 15, at 10:30 am PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Mr. Bender will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Michael Miller with Rx Communications, at mmiller@rxir.com.

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014 and has partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Intensity Therapeutics' plans, future operations and objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

US Media Contact:
KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
+1 781 639 1910
kaplan@kogspr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intensity-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-34th-annual-roth-conference-301498415.html

SOURCE Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.

