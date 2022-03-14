U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for ICU equipment. It describes the different types of ICU equipment (continuous patient monitors, mechanical ventilators, infusion pump and ICU beds) and their current and historical market revenues.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938976/?utm_source=GNW


This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals, and market sizing is restricted to the product types mentioned above.

An in-depth analysis of the global ICU equipment market includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, end user and region.For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks.

The report also discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market.

Report Includes:
- 83 tables
- An overview of the global intensive care unit (ICU) equipment market within the healthcare industry
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall ICU equipment marketplace
- Information about critical care services provided for ICU, requirement for research, education, and quality improvement, and classification, levels and equipment used for intensive care units
- Insights into changing regulatory landscape, coverage and reimbursement issues, and pricing pressure for ICU
- Detailed description of infusion pumps, smart infusion pump, and mechanical ventilators, their modes and types, and discussion on potential complications caused by ventilators
- Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast (in dollar value terms) for these critical care equipment based on product type, end user application and geographic region
- Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers including Baxter, BD Medical, Cardinal, Drägerwerk, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, ResMed Inc., and Stryker Corp.

Summary:
Intensive care, also known as critical care, is a multidisciplinary and interprofessional discipline dedicated to the systematic treatment of patients with acute, life-threatening organ dysfunctions, or at risk of developing it.Patients in ICU have the highest need for monitoring and treatment in the hospital, and they often have comorbidities.

Thus, for treatment and/or life support, these patients are connected to several advanced equipment. They involve patient care such as ventilation, respiratory care, cardiac monitoring and multiparameter patient monitoring.

The global market for ICU equipment was valued at $REDACTED in 2020, an increase of REDACTED over 2019.ICU equipment were in high demand in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

As the number of COVID-19 cases surged through 2020, demand for ICU equipment increased manifold, fueled by hospital orders across the globe.In late 2020, the demand for ICU equipment started normalizing from 2020’s coronavirus-driven spike and returned to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.

The ICU equipment market is projected to reach $REDACTED in 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED through the forecast period.

The global ICU equipment market is expected to continue growing at significant rate driven by macro trends relating to growing and aging populations, increasing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and accelerating demand for critical care in emerging markets.Today’s ICUs are under tremendous pressure to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, while dealing with a serious shortage of intensivists and ICU nurses.

There is growing demand for medical equipment that support improved patient outcomes, reduce infection rates, and shorten the length of stay in the ICU.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938976/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


