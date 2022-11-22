U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Intent-based Networking Market to hit $20 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.

Key intent-based networking market participants include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Capgemini Group (Altran), Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Gluware, Inc., Indeni Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Intent-based Networking Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Intent-based networking solutions are anticipated to become more popular across all industries as they ease the burden of creating and managing network regulations. IBN makes it possible to manage networking equipment and run routine network inspections to make sure everything is operating properly. Thus, businesses are adopting these solutions as they provide a comprehensive approach to network management, which is playing a vital role in the industry growth.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2758

Increased network reliability to boost networking hardware segment revenues

The networking hardware segment held around 25% of the intent-based networking market in 2022 and is estimated to develop significantly between 2023 and 2032 due to its characteristics that give network administrators complete visibility of the network condition in order to increase network reliability and performance. Additionally, it helps businesses cut back on expenses and labor involved in manually configuring these components, which is likely to boost industry adoption.

Rising demand for next-generation data centers to promote the use of switches

The switches component type is projected to register USD 3 billion revenues by 2032 owing to the growing demand for next-generation data centers, which is encouraging the use of advanced switches. Furthermore, intent-based networking software companies are employing network automation as a tool to help businesses manage their networking policies, which is speculated to push the business uptake.

Growing usage of cloud computing to increase cloud-based IBN solutions acceptance

The cloud deployment model in IBN market scenario will witness steady growth by 2032. Enterprises can customize systems and applications using IBN solutions to their own requirements. Furthermore, the cloud-based IBN solutions industry expansion is being stimulated by the widespread espousal of cloud computing in different sectors.

Penetration of machinery automation to increase product usage for manufacturing industry

The manufacturing application in intent-based networking market is slated to attain nearly 30% gains from 2023 to 2032 fueled by the burgeoning use of machinery automation and smart industrial technology. The methods used by companies to approach automation are becoming more advanced. Enterprises involved in manufacturing highly rely on IBN technology to effectively manage a range of IoT and connected devices with less manual labor, thereby fostering business outlook.

Industrial digital revolution in North America

The North America IBN industry accounted for 50% global market in 2022. The digital revolution, which has accelerated the necessity of wireless network devices in all verticals, is the primary factor facilitating the sector growth. The mounting emphasis on integrating cutting-edge technologies like cloud and AI with the expanding network infrastructure to automate various network activities is forecasted to augment the regional share through 2032.

Product innovations to define the competitive landscape

The intent-based networking market consists of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Capgemini Group (Altran), Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Gluware, Inc., Indeni Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Wipro Limited, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of novel manufacturing technologies, the introduction of new products, and the execution of development plans through partnerships to maintain their business position.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2758

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Intent-based Networking (IBN) industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032
2.2    Business trends
2.2.1    Total Addressable Market (TAM)
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Component trends
2.5    Deployment trends
2.6    Application trends
Chapter 3   Intent-based Networking (IBN) Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    COVID-19 impact
3.3    Traditional Vs intent-based networks
3.4    Need/benefits of IBN
3.5    Evolution of IBN
3.6    IBN architecture
3.7    Building blocks of IBN architecture
3.8    IBN ecosystem analysis
3.9    Technology & innovation landscape
3.10    Patent analysis
3.11    Investment portfolio
3.12    Key initiatives and news
3.13    Regulatory landscape
3.14    Industry impact forces
3.14.1    Growth drivers
3.14.1.1    Increased adoption of virtual and Software-defined Networking (SDN)
3.14.1.2    Growing demand for reducing network downtime
3.14.1.3    Demand for reducing network infrastructure delivery time
3.14.1.4    Capability to eliminate human errors in enterprise network configurations
3.14.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.14.2.1    Vendor immaturity
3.14.2.2    Technological feasibility
3.15    Porter’s analysis
3.16    PESTEL analysis
3.17    Growth potential analysis
Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


