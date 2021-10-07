U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    +23.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,440.00
    +149.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,882.00
    +123.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    -0.71 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3570
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,341.66
    +2,867.77 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.16
    +45.06 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Intention to Launch an Offer for Subscription

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Draper Esprit VCT plc
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Intention to Launch an Offer for Subscription
7 October 2021

The Directors of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company intends to launch a new offer for subscription (the "Offer") for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in November 2021.

For further information, please contact:
RAM Capital Partners
Telephone: 020 3006 7530
Email: taxsolutions@ramcapital.co.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Peloton price target cut at Stifel on margin, pricing concerns

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Stifel’s decision to cut Peloton’s price target after the firm lowered its estimates on the stock.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Goldman Warns on ‘Severe’ Developer Stress: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- This week’s surprise default by a small Chinese developer suggests the industry’s fundraising difficulties may be “more severe than expected,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Ant

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Can Advanced Micro Devices Bust Up Through This Pattern? A Technical Analysis

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading higher on Wednesday. The stock has been trending in the r/WallStreetBets community with about 44 mentions. Rising bond yields have weighed on growth stocks recently, and although AMD has held up fairly well through overall market turbulence the stock lacks bullish volume. See Also: Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock a Good Buy? The AMD Chart: AMD’s stock fell into a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart after making an Aug. 4 all-time high of $

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

    Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.