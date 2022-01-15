U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,089.43
    +391.12 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Inter Berner Dubois Report on Inflation Data Revealing Biggest Jump in 40 Years

Inter Berner Dubois
·2 min read

Financial management company Inter Berner Dubois highlights key inflation data posted by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter Berner Dubois has today confirmed that stocks in the U.S. have risen as investors eye the latest inflation report, revealing a pace that has not been witnessed in decades. This comes a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank would intervene when necessary to keep rising prices in order.

According to statistics gathered by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices increased by a 7% year-over-year rate at the end of 2021, the fastest rise in 40 years. This met the company's consensus predictions and surged from November's already impressive 6.8% gain.

Consumer prices increased 0.5 percent on a month-over-month basis, marginally higher than the 0.4 percent increase predicted, marking the eighteenth consecutive month of price increases.

Key financial experts from Inter Berner Dubois noted that the market fluctuations on Wednesday followed a rebound rally on Tuesday, with markets finding relief, at least momentarily, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assurance that the central bank will intervene as needed to alleviate increasing prices. In Powell's renomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, the central bank chairman maintained that the Fed would utilize its policy tools to bring down inflation.

During the hearing, Powell said, "If we see inflation persisting at high levels, longer than expected, if we have to raise interest rates more over time, then we will."

The central bank had previously announced that it planned to raise interest rates three times this year to bring them up from near-zero levels. However, given the current inflation landscape, finance executives at Inter Berner Dubois expect the Fed to raise rates four times.

"I think the greatest concern on most of our investors' minds would be a 'policy error' and that the Fed may be overly aggressive," said Mr. Darryl Hamilton, Chairman of Inter Berner Dubois. "Mr. Powell essentially came out today and said this is going to be a lengthy process, and regarding how long this might take, I believe this is what is keeping our investors calm."

Though prospects of increased borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions have sparked volatility in U.S. equities and tech stocks in recent sessions, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed substantially in Tuesday's session.

About Inter Berner Dubois
Inter Berner Dubois provides financial consulting solutions geared towards helping our clients making intelligent financial decisions that enable them to achieve all their life goals. For more information on our services please visit: www.ibd-credit.com

Media Contact
Stephane Charbonneau | Chief of Research & Analysis
Tel: + 1-438-795-9370 | Web: www.ibd-credit.com
Email: stephane.charbonneau@ibd-credit.com
Address: 24F 500 Place d'Armes, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2W2, Canada.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The automotive sector is in the midst of an enormous change. A combination of social and political forces are pushing the industry more and more toward adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a new standard – although the internal combustion engine is not likely to be fully phased out, EVs are certain to find a large niche. ‘Last mile’ delivery, and various fleet businesses are already finding that EVs can meet their needs efficiently. But the electric car market isn’t just about cars. They may g

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in Special Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, M

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • Five overlooked tech stocks poised to be the ‘household names of the future,’ according to this money manager

    Our call of the day from Michael Loukas, principal & CEO of TrueMark Investments, offers up 'category killers' in tech such as AI, cybersecurity and deep learning.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Apple Analysts Boost Targets Ahead of Earnings. The Path to a $4 Trillion Market Cap.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar says Apple's moves into healthcare and autos should set up the company to expand its valuation to $4 trillion and beyond.