Inter & Co, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTR) top owners are individual investors with 49% stake, while 22% is held by private companies

Significant control over Inter & Co by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 21 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in Inter & Co is 13%

If you want to know who really controls Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Inter & Co.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Inter & Co?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Inter & Co. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Inter & Co's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Inter & Co is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Banco Inter S.A., with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 1.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 21 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Inter & Co

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Inter & Co. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 16%, private equity firms could influence the Inter & Co board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 22%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

