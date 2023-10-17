Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Inter Parfums is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$241m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Inter Parfums has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Personal Products industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inter Parfums compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Inter Parfums are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 65%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Inter Parfums has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 141% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Inter Parfums can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

