Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (CVE:IRO) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Inter-Rock Minerals' (CVE:IRO) stock is up by 1.4% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Inter-Rock Minerals' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inter-Rock Minerals is:

2.7% = US$276k ÷ US$10m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Inter-Rock Minerals' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

As you can see, Inter-Rock Minerals' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.4%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 2.9% seen by Inter-Rock Minerals over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then performed a comparison between Inter-Rock Minerals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 2.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Inter-Rock Minerals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Inter-Rock Minerals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Inter-Rock Minerals doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Inter-Rock Minerals certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Inter-Rock Minerals.

