Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76142

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641232/Interactive-Brokers-Group-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • UFC-owner Endeavor aims for over $10 billion valuation in second IPO attempt

    Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is aiming for a valuation of more than $10 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), in what will be its second shot at going public after a failed attempt in 2019. Endeavor has also bought sports tech firm FlightScope Services Business for $60 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

  • DBS to buy 13% stake in privately-held Chinese lender for $814 million

    The company said financial authorities in Singapore and China had approved the deal and was in line with its aim to expand in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area in China. In September, DBS received approval from China's securities regulator to form a joint venture securities company in which it would have a controlling stake, allowing DBS to engage in brokering, investment consulting, securities underwriting and sponsorship in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported DBS was among a clutch of banks looking to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Yields Could Lead to Rangebound Gold Prices

    It is possible that bond yields have stabilized as traders accept the Fed’s reiteration that the rise in inflation will be short-term.

  • AB Foods cheered by Primark's record reopening after profit slump

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods reported a halving in first half profit after COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered its Primark fashion stores but said it saw record sales when they reopened. The group, which also owns sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said on Tuesday its adjusted profit before tax fell to 319 million pounds ($446 million) in the 24 weeks to Feb. 27 from 636 million a year earlier. Group revenue fell 17% to 6.3 billion pounds driven by the loss of retail sales as most of Primark's stores were closed for more than half the period.

  • Crypto inflows hit $4.9 billion as of mid-April: Coinshares data

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products hit $4.9 billion as of April 16, with the pace of increase slowing a bit in the first two weeks of the month after hitting record levels in the first quarter, data from digital currency manager Coinshares showed on Tuesday. Inflows in the first two weeks of April hit about $400 million to $4.9 billion, or about 9% higher than an all-time high of $4.5 billion in the first three months of the year. The pace of inflows had already moderated in the first quarter, after a 240% surge in the fourth.

  • Oil Slides With Broader Market Selloff Adding to Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped alongside a broader market rout as a resurgent virus in some of the world’s top oil importers highlighted the uneven road to recovery.West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 3% with U.S. equities on track for their first back-to-back decline since late March. While the oil futures curve suggests growing confidence in a demand recovery, the virus is rampant in countries such as India. Annual crude imports in the Asian country fell for the first fiscal year since the late 1990s as refiners cut run-rates amid lower demand.“Oil is dropping along with the broader risk market decline,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. At the same time, “variants are wreaking havoc on some economies, and it’s uncertain how the whole demand picture will evolve.”Still, the market is a far cry from where it was a year ago today, when an unprecedented crisis saw U.S. benchmark crude futures closing at negative $37.63 a barrel. The historic plunge came as lockdowns savaged demand and key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market in a price war. A restoration of OPEC+ unity marked by deep supply cuts, as well as vaccine distribution around the world, have helped prices to climb back.Despite the near-term headwinds surrounding surging caseloads in top oil-consuming regions, there are also points of optimism for an upcoming surge in global oil consumption. Driving is soaring in the U.K. as more than 60% of its population over 18 has received a first vaccine dose. Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects demand to come roaring back, echoing optimistic views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.Along with concerns around the lagging demand recovery in some regions, signs of progress being made in talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal raises the prospect of additional Iranian supply further out. A return to the deal could include lifting U.S. sanctions on the Persian Gulf country’s oil exports.Meanwhile, U.S. oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen last week, which would extend the streak of drawdowns to four weeks, according to a Bloomberg survey. The American Petroleum Institute will report its figures later Tuesday ahead of U.S. government data.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Prime-Brokerage Heads to Leave After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s prime-brokerage co-heads are leaving the bank in the wake of its $4.7 billion loss from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, according to a company memo.John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson will step down immediately while assisting Credit Suisse through mid-May on an orderly transition, the bank said in the memo. Roger Anerella was appointed interim head of prime services, while Doug Crofton was made head of Americas cash with responsibility for execution and advisory sales and Stuart McGuire put in a similar role for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Credit Suisse representatives declined to comment.The Wall Street Journal reported the departures earlier.The Swiss lender took a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown and has since parted ways with several top executives over its dealings with Archegos, weeks after the collapse of Greensill Capital. Dividends have been cut and share buybacks suspended. Analysts see further losses and potential fines. Credit Suisse’s market value has dropped by about 20% since it first raised issues with Archegos.Credit Suisse is grappling with how much its leadership team knew and controlled client risks. It was sued by a small pension fund that alleges the bank misled investors and let “high-risk clients” including Greensill and Archegos take on too much leverage, in one of the first lawsuits since the twin debacles.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, pushing it into a 900 million-franc ($975 million) pretax loss for the first quarter. The bank, which is also dealing with the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds, has already said that top management won’t get a bonus for last year.In the aftermath of the Archegos loss, the bank said chief risk officer Lara Warner would leave the bank, as well as investment banking head Brian Chin. The head of equities sales and trading Paul Galietto, also stepped down, though will stay through April to assist in the transition, according to a staff memo earlier this month.The lender also announced three additional exits. Ryan Atkinson, head of credit risk for the investment bank; Ilana Ash, head of counterparty credit risk management for that unit and Manish Mehta, head of counterparty hedge fund risk, according to the memo.(Adds other senior departures in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Trader Vitol Sees Oil Demand Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects crude demand to come roaring back this year and next as the world emerges from the pandemic.Demand for crude will increase by 7 million to 8 million barrels a day by the end of 2022, up from current levels, and producers will be stretched to meet that surge, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview.“We will need all eight cylinders to get through 2022,” Hardy said. “We believe $70 to $75 a barrel is an entirely sensible outcome for the third quarter,” he said, making a rare specific call on oil prices.It’s a bullish call for a solid recovery in global petroleum use after the pandemic caused demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline to collapse. Vitol handled more than 7 million barrels of crude and products a day in 2020, giving it keen insight into fluctuations in global supplies and demand.Global oil demand remains about 3.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels, Hardy said. Consumption should rebound by year-end as Covid-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out, lockdowns are lifted and travel for leisure and business resumes.“The gap is slowly closing as economies reopen and Eastern growth takes us higher,” Hardy said. Still, he cautioned that a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India and other virus hotspots could derail the recovery.Hardy sees demand for jet fuel continuing to lag a rebound in other petroleum products, with demand still expected to be about 1.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels by year-end. The shortfall in aviation fuel consumption will be offset by a similar sized 1.5-million-barrel a day increase in use for other oil products, such as petrochemicals used in plastics, Hardy said.Storage GlutOil traders and producers rushed to fill up tanks on land and at sea a year ago as the pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns crimped demand. The price of a key U.S. oil benchmark briefly traded below zero as there was nowhere to store the excess oil. This week, West Texas Intermediate futures are trading at around $64 a barrel.Energy traders made huge gains last year storing cheap crude in tanks or ships they owned or leased and selling forward futures contracts at higher prices. Vitol earned around $3 billion in profit in 2020, according to people familiar with its accounts, the best financial result in its history. The closely-held company doesn’t disclose its annual earnings.Hardy said more than half of the 1 billion barrels of excess oil stocks squirreled away in response to the market collapse in 2020 have already been drained. The excess inventory draw downs should be largely completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, even with planned production increases by OPEC. About 2 million barrels a day are currently being drawn down and that pace will continue through June, July and August, according to Hardy.After collapsing a year-ago, crude has roared back amid a recovery in Asia, positive vaccine news and the lifting of lockdowns in some countries. International benchmark Brent has gained about 30% in 2021 as investors bet the re-openings will stoke consumption and keep draining inventories.Call on OPECHardy said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will have to step up production to meet the expected increase in demand even with “leakage” from U.S.-sanctioned Iran contributing about 1.5 million barrels a day of supply.“That’s going to come from OPEC because there is no other massive expansion coming because there is generally capital discipline across the West,” Hardy said, suggesting hobbled U.S. shale production won’t be able to significantly respond.OPEC+ has decided to revive just over 2 million barrels a day of the 8 million barrels of production it’s been keeping offline. The supply will be returned in stages over the three months to July. The producer group is discussing downgrading next week’s full-scale ministerial meeting, delegates said, a signal the coalition may stick with plans to gradually revive oil production.“OPEC will be in charge for the second half of the year,” Hardy said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Dial Back Bond Buying: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is poised to pare back its asset purchases amid a stronger-than-expected economic recovery, taking one of the biggest steps yet by a developed country to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to cut the central bank’s weekly government bond purchases on Wednesday to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion), from the current pace of C$4 billion. Officials may also give clues to whether they expect to bring forward their timeline for interest rate hikes, with current guidance pointing to no move before 2023.The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. in Ottawa, is a pivotal one for the central bank. Its quantitative easing program is too large given the size of Canada’s bond market. Just on technical grounds, it needs to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop.At the same time, a case is growing for less stimulus. The economy is running at a much faster clip than the Bank of Canada has been projecting, forcing officials to start laying the groundwork for the start of policy normalization.“The economic outlook has improved markedly since January”, Dominique Lapointe, an economist at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., said by email. “The Bank of Canada is ready to take its foot off the accelerator.”Officials won’t want to get too far ahead of other major central banks like the Federal Reserve, which has been wary to talk about scaling back. If the Bank of Canada moves alone, it could trigger a currency appreciation that would be self-defeating.To be sure, the Bank of Canada’s asset purchases have been more aggressive than others in the Group of Seven, at least relative to the size of the nation’s bond market.The central bank has bought a about C$280 billion in Canadian government bonds over the past year, ballooning its balance sheet to around one-quarter of economic output. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year, according to estimates by Ian Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.It’s a massive footprint that threatens to create financial distortions -- a concern that led Macklem to reduce minimum weekly purchases in October, from C$5 billion initially. At the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently. The more the tapering takes place in the short end of the yield curve -- two-year and three-year bonds -- the less the impact on financial conditions.“In some ways they’re being forced into a taper,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by phone.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The economy is working through a third wave of Covid-19 and new restrictions, but the growth and labor market outlooks are still significantly stronger than the BoC envisioned in January, meeting the guideline for a reduction.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereBut the improving economic outlook does give the central bank more scope to pare back now, and policy makers have been clear that a stimulus pullback is coming for reasons beyond those technical issues. The bank laid the ground rules for what that would look like in a speech last month by Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, who said tapering will be “gradual and in measured steps.”What the central bank won’t do is touch its short-term benchmark interest rate, its primary monetary policy tool. Economists unanimously see the bank holding it unchanged at 0.25% at the announcement. Not only is the rate at historic lows, but the central bank has pledged not to raise it until all economic slack is full absorbed, so inflation can return sustainably to its 2% target.When that will be depends on a lot of guess work.Up until January, when the Bank of Canada last released economic forecasts, it projected that threshold wouldn’t be reached until 2023.The economy, however, has outperformed spectacularly relative to the Bank of Canada’s projections since then. As a result, markets are anticipating the central bank will bring forward its rate increase, with a 60% probability of a hike this time next year.There is scope for Macklem to push back against those expectations.Economic slack is hard to measure and that gives him leeway to argue faster growth doesn’t mean there will be less excess supply. The central bank can also express heightened concern about the uneven recovery in the labor market -- giving it even more discretion. Then there is the seriousness of the current wave of Covid-19 cases, which is the worst so far in parts of the country. That prompted Canada’s largest province, Ontario, to take its most aggressive steps yet to restrict the movement of people last week.“I think they will keep to this cautious optimism,” Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said by phone.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meituan Raises $10 Billion to Fight Alibaba in Grocery Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J Signals Optimism With Covid Vaccine Use in Limbo in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson indicated that uncertainty regarding its Covid-19 vaccine could ease in coming days, as regulators review whether the shot can cause rare blood clots and inspect a factory that’s key to the drugmaker hitting its production targets.The U.S. paused use of the vaccine last week after six women who received it developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain. A panel of medical experts reviewing data on the clots could vote Friday on whether the hold should end. No additional cases of the clots have been confirmed since the pause began, according to Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“In the next couple of days we will have a very solid path forward, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that’s a positive outcome,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview.Shares of J&J gained 2.6% at 11:22 a.m. in New York, a sign that investors expect that the vaccine could soon be returned to use in the U.S. and elsewhere.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee warned on Tuesday that there was a link between the rare clots and the vaccine, but said the potential benefits outweigh any risk. The ruling clears a path for European Union countries to decide whether to restrict access to the shot for any patient groups. The committee recommended that a warning be added to the shot’s product information.As of April 15, some 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. J&J said Tuesday that it brought in $100 million in sales for the company in the first quarter.While the J&J shot had earlier been seen as critical to the U.S. immunization program, the Biden administration has said it expects other currently available vaccines will make up for any shortfall caused by the pause. In Europe, where a wider vaccine rollout has gone more slowly, access to the J&J shot could help cover more residents and stem the spread of viral variants that have contributed to higher infection rates.Forecast on HoldNew Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J didn’t provide a full-year forecast for vaccine sales because of uncertainty around the pause in its use, Wolk said in an interview Tuesday. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.“We don’t want to be presumptuous and perhaps maybe even offend regulators, we want that process to play out and make sure that we’re being respectful of it,” Wolk said. “Since it’s a not-for-profit construct, it’s not going to have a material impact on earnings.”This week, U.S. regulators will likely finish an inspection of an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance used in the shot, said J&J Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee Joaquin Duato during a call with investors.On April 16, Emergent was told by U.S. regulators to stop work at the Baltimore facility. Some 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient in the J&J shot had to be discarded after a manufacturing mix-up. J&J executives said Tuesday that it’s too early to determine how the hurdle will affect the timing of deliveries of 100 million doses to the U.S.Read More: Emergent Factory Halt Adds to Obstacles for J&J’s Covid VaccineJ&J also said on Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing the guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January. Wall Street analysts expect $9.50 a share, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter revenue was $22.32 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98 billion.The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, as revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2 billion in the first quarter. Medical-device sales rose 11% to $6.58 billion.Wolk said he expects device trends to continue to improve. In the Asia Pacific region, medical devices rebounded by 70% this quarter, and he said that other regions will follow suit. “Elective surgeries seem to be a little bit soft yet in terms of the market,” he said.But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year-over-year to $3.54 billion. Within consumer health, J&J saw sales decline in over-the-counter products driven by comparisons with last year’s pantry loading and a weaker cough, cold and flu season.Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier. It also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. will release its results later Tuesday.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield was on pace for it lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 1:58 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.5%The MSCI World index fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at 1.2026The British pound fell 0.4% to 1.3932The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.12 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.555%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.262%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.5% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Needs More Caution on Inflation, Ex-Central Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian policy makers should have been more cautious when cutting interest rates last year and now need to stress they will raise them as needed to bring inflation to target, according to former central bank President Ilan Goldfajn.Rather than committing to a “partial adjustment” of monetary stimulus, the bank needs to show it’s ready to do whatever is necessary to control prices that will soon be rising by 8% a year, Goldfajn said in an interview on Tuesday. Likewise, the bank may have gone too far when it cut rates to an all-time low of 2% and signaled they would stay there for the foreseeable future, he added. “In an emerging market like Brazil, using forward guidance is brave,” said Goldfajn, who presided over the monetary authority from 2016 to 2019 and is now chairman of the board of Credit Suisse Brasil. “Unfortunately, I feel that this instrument isn’t available for us yet.”Policy makers in Latin America’s largest economy are trying to head off above-target inflation without crimping a fragile recovery. The central bank lifted its benchmark rate the most in a decade last month and signaled another hike of the same size is on tap in May -- promising however to maintain a stimulative monetary policy. Officials are also navigating a deadly virus wave that’s hurt confidence and imposed limits on commerce and movement.Read more: Brazil Central Bank Defends Plans to Remove Part of StimulusA former Itau Unibanco chief economist who holds a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Goldfajn won investor acclaim for pulling inflation to target from the highest level in over a decade, allowing the central bank to cut rates to a record low at the time. He improved the bank’s communication with investors and boosted its credibility.Financial markets that were quick to say Brazil should have cut borrowing costs further last year are now concerned that the central bank is behind the curve on inflation, said Goldfajn, 55. Amid the noise, the monetary authority needs a tough stance that prioritizes keeping consumer price expectations down.Read more: Brazil Central Bank Pledges to Stop Core Inflation Contagion“If you are willing to do what’s necessary, perhaps you won’t be obligated to do it,” he said. “To the extent that people look at the central bank and know there will be a reaction, inflation expectations stay anchored.”Despite the current monetary tighenting cycle, the benchmark Selic has settled at a new level of relative stability in the single digits, Goldfajn said. Lower borrowing costs compared to a few years ago will prevent the currency from strengthening to levels of 3 to 4 reais per dollar from the current level of around 5.50, he said.Instead, it will likely fluctuate around 5 per dollar, strengthening slightly beyond that level on good news and weakening closer to 6 per dollar in the face of stress, Goldfajn said. He added that the central bank has done a good job overall in managing currency volatility.Other key points:Advances in Covid vaccination and controlling the pandemic overall will be top factors in determining the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery in the short termWhile growth will likely be stronger in the second half of this year, activity could be hobbled in the event of fresh lockdownsBrazilian financial markets will likely face volatility surrounding presidential elections next yearThe global economic backdrop is currently benign due to stimulus and low interest rates, though there’s uncertainty as to whether that will last in 2022For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Set To Open Lower As Pullback Continues

    S&P 500 futures are losing ground in premarket trading as traders continue to take profits after the recent rally.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Boeing Shakes Up Investors With Management Changes

    The commercial aerospace giant raised its retirement age for CEO Dave Calhoun, 64, and announced that 54-year-old CFO Greg Smith is retiring.

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Sale of Greensill Funds’ Distressed Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering selling some of the troubled assets in a group of funds linked to financier Lex Greensill to help accelerate the liquidation of the scandal-hit strategy.The bank weighs selling the notes at a discount to distressed debt firms, according to people familiar with the matter. Other options include enforcing claims on insurance policies, or seeking to recover assets from debtors in court, the people said, asking not to be identified in discussing internal deliberations.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Credit Suisse has so far repaid about half of the $10 billion held in the strategy when it froze the money pools in March over valuation uncertainties, setting of a chain of events that culminated in the collapse of Greensill Capital. Investors in the funds, including some of the lender’s wealthiest clients, are facing potentially steep losses after the bank last week indicated that it may not get full recovery on about $2.3 billion of assets.The questionable notes in the funds are related to three counterparties -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, SoftBank Group Corp. portfolio company Katerra Inc., and Bluestone Resources Inc., a coal-mining company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice II. Of these, the exposure to Gupta is the largest at $1.2 billion, Credit Suisse has said.Gupta’s metals and commodity trading group is seeking to stave off insolvency after Greensill, its largest backer, collapsed in March. Katerra ran into troubles last year and needed a bailout from SoftBank. Bluestone has said in a lawsuit that it faces a “clear and present threat” after Greensill’s demise.Credit Suisse marketed the Greensill-linked funds as some of the safest in its lineup, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks. But as the strategy grew, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.The Swiss bank is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses because it considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, a person familiar with the matter has said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin 'will probably cease to exist': veteran trader

    The Dogecoin faithful have declared April 20 “Doge Day,” but on Wall Street, having your own ‘day’ is no guarantee of legitimacy or longevity.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? Here Are 4 Reasons.

    Just last Friday, the S&P 500 had closed at a record high. This week, the index can’t seem to find its footing.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.