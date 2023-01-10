Interactive flat panels market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global interactive flat panels market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,069.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Flat Panels Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global interactive flat panels market- Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global interactive flat panels market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global interactive flat panels market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global interactive flat panels market– Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global interactive flat panels market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (education sector and corporate sector), and display type (plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4k flat panels, and HD flat panels).

The education segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Since interactive displays are the perfect instrument for delivering knowledge interactively in the e-learning environment, e-learning is becoming more and more popular across the globe in the education sector. This improves communication between students and teachers and raises the standard of instruction in schools. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography overview

By geography, the global interactive flat panels market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global interactive flat panels market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Students and instructors in the K–12 education system in North America are aware of active learning strategies and are skilled at using and working with them. Learning management systems (LMS) and classroom management systems are in high demand due to the popularity of active learning strategies like gamification and video tutorials (CMS). These computerized tools support teachers in creating a cooperative learning environment in the classroom. They can also be used to keep an eye on the students' progress. The above factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global interactive flat panels market– Market dynamics



Key factor driving market growth



The growth of e-learning is one of the key drivers supporting the global interactive flat panels market growth.

The content for e-learning can be created using a variety of sources, including libraries, journals, publishing companies, content developers, and open-source models, according to the e-learning delivery model. The creation of software platforms and content management solutions comes after the creation of content.

Content development firms in the education industry see tremendous opportunities in the e-learning market due to a growth in demand from a higher number of schools and universities that use the services of content developers. Such growth in e-learning will increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of gamification is one of the key factors for the global interactive flat panels market growth.

The use of gamification content by teachers to manage a classroom has become widespread in the primary and secondary education sectors. Since it offers engaging sessions and a fun learning environment for the students, the idea of gamification is essential for collaborative learning. Vendors are therefore placing more and more emphasis on the incorporation of gamification in classroom management system solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for active learning techniques in schools and the implementation of multi-touch technology in education will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of the panels is one of the factors hindering the global interactive flat panels market growth.

To create a system with end-user requirements in mind, it is vital to consider the technical parameters of an interactive flat screen. These and other reasons raise the price of panels which restrains market expansion.

The use of software that facilitates the development of engaging lessons using mathematical equations, problem-solving, scientific experiments, and reading activities is on the rise. Even if the costs decline during the forecasted period, they will still account for a sizeable portion of schools' investment budgets.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this interactive flat panels market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interactive flat panels market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interactive flat panels market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the interactive flat panels market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Interactive interactive flat panels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Smart City Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart city market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 288.7 billion. The increase in IT consolidation and modernization are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of upgrading smart grids may impede the market growth.

Docking Station Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The docking station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 917.16 million. The increasing demand for docking stations for material handling is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the slow growth of the PC segment may impede the market growth.

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9069.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baanto International Ltd., BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital, Hitachi Ltd., Horizon Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SMART Technologies ULC, ViewSonic Corp., Wishtel Private Ltd., and Accuview Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global interactive flat panels market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Display type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Display Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Display Type

7.3 Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Display Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accuview Inc

12.4 BenQ Corp.

12.5 Boxlight Corp

12.6 Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

12.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

12.11 NEC Corp.

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Planar Systems Inc.

12.14 Promethean Ltd.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Sharp Corp.

12.17 ViewSonic Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Interactive Flat Panels Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-flat-panels-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301715279.html

SOURCE Technavio