Interactive Flat Panels Market Report: North America to Occupy 42% Market Share|Evolving Opportunities with BenQ Corp.& Hitachi Ltd.|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Flat Panels Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The interactive flat panels market size is expected to increase by USD 5.83 billion, at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2020 to 2025. 42% of the interactive flat panels market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growth of e-learning will facilitate the market interactive flat panels growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interactive Flat Panels Market by Application, Display Size, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Company Profiles

The interactive flat panels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The interactive flat panels market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

BenQ Corp. - The company offers a wide range of projectors for business, residential, and education applications. Some of the categories include home projectors, business projectors, interactive classroom projectors, and 4K Home projectors among others.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as HILU65203 and HILS65204.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 242B9T and 55BDL6051C.

LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 49TA3E-B, TR3DJ Series, and 75TC3D.

NEC Corp. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as NEC MultiSync ME551 IR, NEC MultiSync ME501 IR, and NEC MultiSync ME431 IR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is driven by factors such as the growth of e-learning, the increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector, and the adoption of interactive flat panels in corporate and government sectors.

Challenges: The high cost of interactive flat panels is hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Display Size, the market is classified into 60-79-inch size, 80-inch and above size, and others.

By Display type, the market is classified into plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4K flat panels, and HD flat panels.

By Application, the market is classified into the education sector and the corporate sector .

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Interactive Flat Panels Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

