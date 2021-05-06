WILL Interactive and Give An Hour Partner to Address Common Mental Health Issues Experienced by Our Nation's Workers

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, it's important to create a workplace culture where everyone is encouraged to pay attention to their own – and others' – emotional well-being. Give An Hour and WILL Interactive have responded to this moment by creating an engaging interactive experience that offers practical day-to-day guidance for maintaining emotional well-being.

The award-winning Emotional Life Skills @ Work follows employees as they deal with the realities of remote work. Created with WILL'S evidence-based interactive behavior modification system, users learn to make the choices that will keep them positive and productive in the workplace, along with tools that provide emotional literacy needed to maintain a healthy balanced life. Combining Give An Hour's mental health expertise and their copyrighted Emotional Wellbeing Tools, as well as WILL's immersive and experiential Choose Your Own Journey™ training methodology, ELS @ Work will positively improve employee well-being.

"WILL is honored to partner with Give an Hour to address these societal, organizational and personal issues faced by our nation's workforce" said Sharon Sloane, CEO WILL Interactive.

"Give an Hour is excited to make this much needed resource available in partnership with WILL Interactive," said Randy Phelps, PhD, and CEO of Give an Hour. "This new program will help employees better manage the stress and burnout exacerbated by Covid-19 and will help lead to a more engaged and productive workforce."

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL's award-winning training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense. WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

Give an Hour® is a national 501 C(3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2005 by psychologist Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen. Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society, with the primary mission to provide free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations, including those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 325,000 hours of free mental health care valued at $32.5 million to those in need.

