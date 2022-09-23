U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,672.94
    -85.05 (-2.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,449.88
    -626.80 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.61
    -257.20 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,670.49
    -51.82 (-3.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -4.78 (-5.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.40
    -26.70 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.75 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9691
    -0.0147 (-1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    -0.0350 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0385 (-3.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3320
    +0.9970 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,709.94
    -351.73 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.30
    -15.24 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the interactive kiosk market are Advanced Kiosks, Advantech Co. Ltd. , Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, Kiosk Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corporation, Redyref, Source Technologies, Touchscreen Solutions, Olea Kiosks Inc.

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316966/?utm_source=GNW
, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., KAL, Acante Solutions Limited, Intuiface, ZIVELO, and Aila Technologies Inc.

The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow from $22.32 billion in 2021 to $23.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The interactive kiosk market is expected to grow to $33.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The interactive kiosk market consists of sales of interactive kiosk devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the computer station set up in public space for the use of the general public.An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal that provides access to information and applications for communication commerce, entertainment, or education with the help of specialized software and hardware application.

Interactive kiosks are being used in a variety of spaces for customer access to information, products, websites, tools, or applications.

The main types of interactive kiosks are bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, vending kiosks and other types of Kiosks.Kiosks are tiny kiosks with internet connections that are set up in villages with staff to assist consumers with basic banking services.

These kiosks can be located indoor or outdoor based on display size such as less than 17 inches, 17 inches to 19 inches, 20 inches to 22 inches, 23 inches to 25 inches, 26 inches to 30 inches, 31 inches to 34 inches, 35 inches to 40 inches, 41 inches to 44 inches, 45 inches to 49 inches, 50 inches to 55 inches.These can be offered on hardware or software & services.

The industries using these kiosks are retail, entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, transportation, and other industries.

North America was the largest region in the interactive kiosk market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the interactive kiosk market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The interactive kiosk market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides interactive kiosk market statistics, including interactive kiosk industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an interactive kiosk market share, detailed interactive kiosk market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the interactive kiosk industry. This interactive kiosk market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
The enhanced shopping experience for customers is contributing to the growth of the interactive kiosk market.Changing customer shopping options from brick-and-mortar shops to online is increasing the demand for interactive kiosks.

An increase in demand for automated systems and seamless performance of the self-service machines enhances overall customer satisfaction and reduces the operational time as compared to manual services.According to India retailing, an India-based retail industry intelligence organization, in May 2019, Inorbit Mall installed 40-45 kiosks with an extended lease agreement to provide an enhanced shopping experience to the customers.

The extra installations were made seeing the demand from customers. Such demand for interactive kiosks is driving the growth of the market.

The increased adoption of cloud computing and mobility are shaping the interactive kiosk market.Fastest adoption of cloud computing services in interactive kiosks for contactless payment solutions and near-field communication devices.

The interactive Kiosk system is based on a single model and robotic analytics approach for the storage of the data, this requirement can be fulfilled with cloud computing technology adoption.For example, in January 2021, Diebold Nixdorf, an US-based banking solutions and retail technology system launched DN Series™ EASY - A revolutionary self-service platform built to transform the shopping and checkout experience.

In October 2020, Advantech, a Taiwan-based, leading provider of service automation solutions, launched UTK-752 a 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen kiosk aimed at automated self-service industries. Featuring a fanless 6th gen Intel® Core™ i5-6300U processor and up to 16 GB of DDR3L memory, UTK-752 is an off-the-shelf modular solution that will deliver exceptional computing performance for diverse self-service applications.

In July 2020, Cook & Boardman group LLC, a US-based company supplier of commercial doors, door frames, door hardware, and electronic access control products acquired by Advantech co. ltd for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Advantech will join Cook & Boardman Group because of its technological knowledge and exceptional customer service. Both firms have similar principles and cultures, that will be able to accelerate the expansion in the vital industry. Advantech is a based Taiwan interactive kiosk manufacturing company.

The countries covered in the interactive kiosk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316966/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax (NVAX) Stock Was Down 13% on Thursday

    Novavax (NVAX) sinks to a new record level 52-week low after analysts at JP Morgan cut the 12-month target price on the stock by more than $100.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Institutional owners may ignore Veru Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERU) recent US$360m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

    A look at the shareholders of Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake...

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

    Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?