Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the interactive kiosk market are Advanced Kiosks, Advantech Co. Ltd. , Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, Kiosk Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corporation, Redyref, Source Technologies, Touchscreen Solutions, Olea Kiosks Inc.

, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., KAL, Acante Solutions Limited, Intuiface, ZIVELO, and Aila Technologies Inc.



The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow from $22.32 billion in 2021 to $23.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The interactive kiosk market is expected to grow to $33.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The interactive kiosk market consists of sales of interactive kiosk devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the computer station set up in public space for the use of the general public.An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal that provides access to information and applications for communication commerce, entertainment, or education with the help of specialized software and hardware application.



Interactive kiosks are being used in a variety of spaces for customer access to information, products, websites, tools, or applications.



The main types of interactive kiosks are bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, vending kiosks and other types of Kiosks.Kiosks are tiny kiosks with internet connections that are set up in villages with staff to assist consumers with basic banking services.



These kiosks can be located indoor or outdoor based on display size such as less than 17 inches, 17 inches to 19 inches, 20 inches to 22 inches, 23 inches to 25 inches, 26 inches to 30 inches, 31 inches to 34 inches, 35 inches to 40 inches, 41 inches to 44 inches, 45 inches to 49 inches, 50 inches to 55 inches.These can be offered on hardware or software & services.



The industries using these kiosks are retail, entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, transportation, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the interactive kiosk market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the interactive kiosk market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The enhanced shopping experience for customers is contributing to the growth of the interactive kiosk market.Changing customer shopping options from brick-and-mortar shops to online is increasing the demand for interactive kiosks.



An increase in demand for automated systems and seamless performance of the self-service machines enhances overall customer satisfaction and reduces the operational time as compared to manual services.According to India retailing, an India-based retail industry intelligence organization, in May 2019, Inorbit Mall installed 40-45 kiosks with an extended lease agreement to provide an enhanced shopping experience to the customers.



The extra installations were made seeing the demand from customers. Such demand for interactive kiosks is driving the growth of the market.



The increased adoption of cloud computing and mobility are shaping the interactive kiosk market.Fastest adoption of cloud computing services in interactive kiosks for contactless payment solutions and near-field communication devices.



The interactive Kiosk system is based on a single model and robotic analytics approach for the storage of the data, this requirement can be fulfilled with cloud computing technology adoption.For example, in January 2021, Diebold Nixdorf, an US-based banking solutions and retail technology system launched DN Series™ EASY - A revolutionary self-service platform built to transform the shopping and checkout experience.



In October 2020, Advantech, a Taiwan-based, leading provider of service automation solutions, launched UTK-752 a 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen kiosk aimed at automated self-service industries. Featuring a fanless 6th gen Intel® Core™ i5-6300U processor and up to 16 GB of DDR3L memory, UTK-752 is an off-the-shelf modular solution that will deliver exceptional computing performance for diverse self-service applications.



In July 2020, Cook & Boardman group LLC, a US-based company supplier of commercial doors, door frames, door hardware, and electronic access control products acquired by Advantech co. ltd for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Advantech will join Cook & Boardman Group because of its technological knowledge and exceptional customer service. Both firms have similar principles and cultures, that will be able to accelerate the expansion in the vital industry. Advantech is a based Taiwan interactive kiosk manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the interactive kiosk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

