Interactive kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for smart parking to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive kiosk market size is expected to grow by USD 11.5 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart parking is driving the interactive kiosk market growth. The rise in the number of vehicles, owing to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income, has increased the demand for smart parking solutions. Multiple technologies are used in smart parking to ensure fast, easy, and efficient parking of vehicles. Customers can process their payments or parking fees through interactive kiosks. Therefore, with the increasing implementation of smart parking solutions, the use of self-service kiosks is estimated to increase, which will drive the global market's growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download our sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2023-2027

Key market challenges

Factors such as the growing demand for tablet kiosks will challenge market growth. Many restaurants have adopted tablet kiosks, which enable customers to place orders, make payments, and provide feedback. Tablet kiosks streamline operational processes and improve efficiency. For instance, in August 2019, Tabletop Media LLC partnered with Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts LLC to provide tabletop tablets at an additional 45 restaurant locations. Through these tablets, customers can order and pay using digital wallets. The introduction of new products in the market will increase the demand for tablet kiosks, which will hinder the growth of the global interactive kiosk market during the forecast period.

Some companies mentioned with their offerings

Acante Solutions Ltd. - The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets.

Advanced Kiosk - The company offers interactive kiosks, which allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, tickets, and lottery sales.

Embross - The company offers interactive kiosks that reflect an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams.

Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks with all-in-one PCAP or open-frame PCAP display with a small form factor Windows/Android PC.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, download a sample report

Story continues

Market segmentation

The interactive kiosk market report is segmented by end-user (retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others), component (services, hardware, and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the interactive kiosk market in North America.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast the market size (2023 to 2027) - Download our sample report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Related Reports:

The airport kiosk market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 962.47 million. The increase in passenger travel is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may impede the market growth.

The self-service kiosk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 8,262.72 million. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Interactive Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS, SITA, Source Technologies Inc., Thales, and Vecna Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global interactive kiosk market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acante Solutions Ltd.

12.4 Advanced Kiosk

12.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

12.6 Embross

12.7 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

12.8 IER SAS

12.9 KIS Ticket

12.10 Meridian Kiosks

12.11 Mitsogo Inc.

12.12 NCR Corp.

12.13 Olea Kiosks Inc.

12.14 Posiflex Technology Inc.

12.15 Pyramid Computer GmbH

12.16 RedyRef

12.17 Thales

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-kiosk-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-94-from-2022-to-2027--growing-demand-for-smart-parking-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301758126.html

SOURCE Technavio