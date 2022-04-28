U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

The interactive kiosk market is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 39.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2022 to 2027

·5 min read
The growth of this market is driven by factors such as enhanced shopping experience for customers, rising demand for self-service in banking & financial services, enhanced applications over conventional services and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Kiosk Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Type, Location, Panel Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"


Market for banking & financial services vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The interactive kiosk market for banking & financial services is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The growth of the interactive kiosk market for the banking sector is attributed to the ability of these kiosks to be cost-effective solutions, reducing manual tasks, and minimizing human errors to ensure fast and seamless performance.

They are remote banking channels providing extra convenience to customers and saving service costs for banks.The growth of the interactive kiosk market for the banking & financial services sector is attributed to the ability of interactive kiosks to be cost-effective solutions, reducing manual tasks, and minimizing human errors to ensure fast and seamless performance.

The key reason behind the growth of the interactive kiosk market is the rapidly expanding banking and financial services sector in developing countries such as India and China.

Vending kiosks held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2021
The vending kiosks held the largest share in the interactive kiosk market in 2021.Vending kiosks are installed in sectors such as transportation, hospitality, retail, and entertainment, as an effective way to reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.

For consumers, vending kiosks offer convenience as they can get required services instantly without standing in long queues.The increasing demand for vending machines and automated devices, technological advancements, and remote management are the factors driving the market for vending kiosks.

These factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service technology among the customers in rural, as well as urban areas.

Outdoor kiosks expected to register the higher CAGR in the interactive kiosk market during the forecast period
The market for outdoor interactive kiosks is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the growing popularity of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises may create opportunities for such kiosks.

However, putting up an outdoor kiosk is more challenging as it can be prone to theft and fraud.Also, it should have a protection system against dust, rain, temperature, and humidity.

Because of exposed placement, outdoor kiosks do have a more limited configurability for peripherals.

Europe to hold a significant share of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period
Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for interactive kiosk market during the forecast period.Factors such as technological advancements and the trend of implementing self-service or automated technologies are driving the interactive kiosk market in Europe.

Healthy economic conditions in European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK lead to favorable conditions for the implementation of interactive kiosk technology.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the interactive kiosk space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors –40%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the interactive kiosk market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are include NCR Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf (US), GLORY LIMITED (Japan), KIOSK Information Systems (US), Olea Kiosks Inc. (US), Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (US), Source Technologies (US), Embross (Canada), Meridian Kiosks (US), REDYREF Interactive Kiosks (US), lilitab, LLC (US). Apart from these, Korala Associates Limited (KAL) (US), Acante Solutions Limited (UK), SlabbKiosks (US), IntuiFace (France), Aila Technologies (US), Advanced Kiosks (US), Dynatouch (US), LamasaTech (UK), Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems Co., LTD (LKS) (China), are among a few emerging companies in the interactive kiosk market.

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the interactive kiosk market on the basis of offering, type, panel size, location, vertical and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the interactive kiosk market and forecasts the same till 2027 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the interactive kiosk ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the interactive kiosk market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.
4. The analysis of the top 30 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.
5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.
