Interactive kiosk market size to increase by USD 11.5 billion: North America to contribute 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Kiosk Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 11.5 billion at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global interactive kiosk market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the establishment of new retail stores and rising consumer demand for personalized services are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The interactive kiosk market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acante Solutions Ltd.: The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets, combined with the ability to produce bespoke touchscreen kiosk solutions to satisfy customer requirements.

Advanced Kiosk: The company offers interactive kiosks that allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, ticket, and lottery sales.

Embross: The company offers interactive kiosks that reflects an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams.

Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

IER SAS

KIS Ticket

Meridian Kiosks

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of cashless payments, growing demand for smart parking, and the increasing use of analytics. However, the increasing demand for tablet kiosks is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Interactive Kiosk Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interactive kiosk market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive kiosk market vendors.

Interactive Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, and Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global interactive kiosk market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acante Solutions Ltd.

12.4 Advanced Kiosk

12.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

12.6 Embross

12.7 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

12.8 IER SAS

12.9 KIS Ticket

12.10 Meridian Kiosks

12.11 Mitsogo Inc.

12.12 NCR Corp.

12.13 Olea Kiosks Inc.

12.14 Posiflex Technology Inc.

12.15 Pyramid Computer GmbH

12.16 RedyRef

12.17 Thales

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

