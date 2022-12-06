Interactive kiosk market size to increase by USD 11.5 billion: North America to contribute 42% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Kiosk Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 11.5 billion at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global interactive kiosk market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the establishment of new retail stores and rising consumer demand for personalized services are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The interactive kiosk market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Acante Solutions Ltd.: The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets, combined with the ability to produce bespoke touchscreen kiosk solutions to satisfy customer requirements.
Advanced Kiosk: The company offers interactive kiosks that allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment.
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, ticket, and lottery sales.
Embross: The company offers interactive kiosks that reflects an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams.
Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.
IER SAS
KIS Ticket
Meridian Kiosks
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of cashless payments, growing demand for smart parking, and the increasing use of analytics. However, the increasing demand for tablet kiosks is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the Key Data Covered in this Interactive Kiosk Market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the interactive kiosk market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive kiosk market vendors.
Interactive Kiosk Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11.5 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.37
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, and Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
