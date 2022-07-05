U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Interactive Projector Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Dell, BenQ, Panasonic, Casio & Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global interactive projector market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.09% during 2021-2027.

Significant growth in the education sector, along with the rising demand for efficient e-learning and presentation solutions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of interactive projectors across the corporate and healthcare sectors for conducting presentations and communicating information to the patients, are favoring the market growth. Moreover, game developers are using these projectors to offer an immersive gaming experience to the consumer.

Interactive projectors enable the gamer to customize the gaming area and interact with the walls, floors and tables for elaborate gameplay. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as product integration with cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in sensor technologies and the implementation of favorable policies to promote digital learning solutions, along with increasing automation and digitization across the education sector, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

  • DLP

  • LCD

  • LCoS

Breakup by Projection Distance:

  • Standard Throw

  • Short Throw

  • Ultra-Short Throw

Breakup by Dimension:

  • 2D Interactive Projectors

  • 3D Interactive Projectors

Breakup by Resolution:

  • XGA (Extended Graphis Display)

  • WXGA (Wide- XGA)

  • WUXGA (Wide- Ultra XGA)

  • HD (High Definition)

Breakup by Application:

  • Education

  • Business

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Interactive Projector Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Projection Distance

8 Market Breakup by Dimension

9 Market Breakup by Resolution

10 Market Breakup by Application

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

  • Boxlight

  • Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Delta Electronics Inc.

  • Hitachi Digital Media Group

  • NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation)

  • Optoma Technology Inc. (Coretronic Corporation)

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Seiko Epson Corp. and Touchjet Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdjcl4

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-projector-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-dell-benq-panasonic-casio--others-301580488.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

