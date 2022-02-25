U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

New interactive tool shows the chronic conditions affecting majority of U.S. adults, costing nearly $4 trillion

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics technology from CloudMedx can revolutionize chronic care management and planning in every community.

Nearly half of all Americans, including six-in-ten adults, live with a chronic disease -- costing the country an estimated $3.7 trillion in direct and indirect costs as well as lost productivity. The problem is expected to keep growing in the years ahead. It impacts every area of the country, but some are worse off than others.

Now, a new interactive tool from CloudMedx is showing health officials, government leaders, and citizens the degree to which chronic conditions are hurting their communities. Using unprecedented technology, it also allows organizations to determine how their actions can help shape better outcomes.

The Chronic Conditions Explorer (CCE), available at ccd.cmxcloud.com, lets users zoom into any county to discover information, including which neighborhoods are hotspots for which illnesses. It shows the percentage of the population that has any of a long list of conditions, from COPD to kidney disease, diabetes, heart failure and more. (The CDC notes that "chronic condition is a general term that includes chronic illnesses and impairments.")

The tool also shows emergency room admission rates; per capita costs of these illnesses; numbers of uninsured, and much more. It analyzes how much access patients have to pharmacies, hospitals, and specialists. It tabulates economic factors such as unemployment, poverty, and income inequality that may be exacerbating health and inequality in various neighborhoods. And it displays social determinants of health (SDOH) such as food insecurity, housing, and internet availability.

Combining information that is regularly updated from a large number of sources representing all 50 states, 3000 counties, and numerous hospitals using unique algorithms, the CCE delivers the most holistic look at the state of chronic conditions in America, instantly presenting crucial information in an easy-to-view, intuitive way. In addition, the CCE recommends best practices to help combat disease at local and regional levels.

Privilege mode integrates with partner data to offer more

For healthcare decision makers, the explorer incorporates privately held data, compounding insights by factoring in patient registries, geographies, timelines and more, giving them a richer and deeper understanding of the populations they serve. "The CCE assists healthcare stakeholders in their decision making process, allowing them to predict patient loads for various diseases, calculate costs, and determine the course of action that will deliver the best possible care at the best price," says Tashfeen Suleman, CEO and cofounder of CloudMedx.

Using the privilege version, government and health officials can run dozens of scenarios to understand how their plans and strategies may impact health outcomes and costs. For example, a health plan might see a high correlation between food insecurity and diabetes. The tool allows the planner to determine how nutritious food delivery would impact health in the region and lower the expenses associated with diabetes care.

In addition, the Chronic Conditions Explorer provides resources to help partners implement programs aimed at improving health in a population.

To experience the deeper insights and scenario modeling of the CCE privilege version, register at cloudmedxhealth.com.

About CloudMedx:
CloudMedx Inc. is transforming healthcare delivery using Artificial Intelligence, giving patients, providers and payers the information they need to ensure the best care, optimize outcomes , and save money. The company's data platform collects and organizes vast amounts of information from public and proprietary sources, including clinical, social, and economic insights. With powerful data visualizations, predictive analytics, interoperable tools and a suite of application services, CloudMedx provides unified patient records, unprecedented understandings of health data in various populations, and automated workflows, yielding superior outcomes.

Based in Palo Alto, California, CloudMedx is deployed at some of the largest provider and payer organizations in the country, working with their existing technology to pioneer a new era in which lack of information never gets in the way of patient care or operational excellence.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-interactive-tool-shows-the-chronic-conditions-affecting-majority-of-us-adults-costing-nearly-4-trillion-301490778.html

SOURCE Guarisco Group LLC

