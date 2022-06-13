U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Interactive Voice Response Market size worth $ 6.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The factors such as the growing number of customer care and sales teams across enterprises, IVR systems save operational costs and improve agent efficiency, pre-recorded IVR messages, and information about callers, will lead the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Interactive Voice Response Market" By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Organizations), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Technology (Touch-Tone Based, Speech Based), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government And Public Sector), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Interactive Voice Response Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3214

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interactive Voice Response Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Interactive Voice Response Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Interactive Voice Response Market. IVR is a technology that allows humans to communicate with an automated phone system. This system communicates with callers, gathers data, and routes incoming calls to the proper parties. It uses a combination of telephone input and keypad selection tone to respond to queries received via fax, callback, voice, email, and other communication channels. A computer-telephony integration system is an Interactive Voice Response system (CTI). You'll need a telephony board and dedicated IVR software to implement IVR technology in your contact center, which will allow you to pre-record greetings for callers. The growing number of operational BPOs and individual contact centers around the world are some of the key drivers for interactive voice response.

The market for interactive voice response will also be driven by the growing number of customer care and sales teams across enterprises. Another aspect that could drive the Interactive Voice Response Market is the fact that interactive voice response systems save operational costs and improve agent efficiency. In the interactive voice response (IVR) business, however, some constraints have emerged. Interactive voice response menus can be too extensive, difficult to grasp, and include too much information, to name a few limitations. Another aspect that may function as a market limitation is the voice prompt, which might make it difficult to interpret material at times which impedes the growth of the Interactive Voice Response Market.

Key Developments

  • In March 2021, Avaya Inc announced that they add new capabilities for Avaya Spaces, the modern workstream collaboration (WSC) platform that offers evolved Unified Communications capabilities via a user's preferred device.

  • In December 2020, Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories announced to launch of the Future of Digital Customer Engagement. New Genesys Digital business unit led by Barry O'Sullivan builds on the company's leadership in customer experience and AI.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc., Avaya Inc., AT&T Inc., Aspect Software Parent, Inc., West Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IVR Lab, Verizon Communications Inc., New Voice Media, and Nuance Communications, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Interactive Voice Response Market On the basis of Organization Size, Deployment Model, Technology, Vertical, and Geography.

  • Interactive Voice Response Market, By Organization Size

  • Interactive Voice Response Market, By Deployment Model

  • Interactive Voice Response Market, By Technology

  • Interactive Voice Response Market, By Vertical

  • Interactive Voice Response Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Voice Biometrics Market By Type (Active Voice Biometrics, Passive Voice Biometrics), By Application (Access Control And Authentication, Fraud Detection And Prevention), By End-User (BFSI, Government And Defense, Telecom And IT), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Voice Recognition System Market By Technology (Embedded, Hybrid), By Application (Artificial Intelligence, Non-Artificial Intelligence), By End-User (Economy Vehicles, Mid-Price Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid Vehicles), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Voice Assistant Application Market By Product (Smartphones, Laptop/Tablets/Desktop, Speakers, Connected Vehicles, Wearable, Others), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Demography (Millennials, Adults, Elderly), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Vertical (Residential, Commercial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Interactive Voice Response Systems Market By Product (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Application (Government/Public Sector, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Digital Voice Assistants offering a helping hand to millennials

Visualize Interactive Voice Response Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearchcom
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-voice-response-market-size-worth--6-6-billion-globally-by-2030-at-6-19-cagr-verified-market-research-301566471.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

