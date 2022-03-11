U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.01
    -18.51 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,190.99
    +16.92 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,969.93
    -160.04 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,995.08
    -16.59 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.77
    +2.75 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    -11.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0085 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0020
    -0.0090 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2830
    +1.1530 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.08
    -548.83 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.67
    +3.73 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Interactive Whiteboard Market to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2026 | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Interactive Whiteboard Market and the prices are outlined to rise by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Interactive Whiteboard Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major supplier selection scope?
    Product portfolio, Proof of concept, Customization of interactive whiteboard, and Cost of procurement.

  • What is the expected price changes in this market?
    The Interactive Whiteboard Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.26% during 2022-2026.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Volume-based pricing model, and Fixed pricing model, are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Panasonic Corp are the widely adopted pricing models in Interactive Whiteboard Market.

For more information on market vendors, buyers and sellers: www.spendedge.com/report/interactive-whiteboard-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Best Selling Reports Include:

  • Language Translation Services - Forecast and Analysis: This procurement report offers a categorical analysis of the factors that are driving the growth of the market and the demand for the automotive sensors. It also offers insights into the market across specific regions that are exhibiting a higher demand for products like car engine sensor and other auto sensors.

  • Social Media Analytics Sourcing and Procurement Report: The social media analytics market prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have low bargaining power in this market. International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in the social media analytics market.

  • Content Editing Services- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Interactive Whiteboard that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Interactive Whiteboard TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-whiteboard-market-to-reach-usd-1-39-billion-by-2026--spendedge-301499295.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Windo

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Tanked as Much as 17% This Week

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU), one of the largest coal miners in the world, fell as much as 17% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The word financing is in quotes above because the $150 million unsecured multiple-draw credit facility Peabody inked with Goldman Sachs was really only the tip of the iceberg. It was the reason the coal miner needed that money that is far more important.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Disney Stock: Why It's a Buy Now

    Real Money investment experts say if Walt Disney Co. can avoid one thing, its next biggest attraction will be 'Profitland.'