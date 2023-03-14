U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Intercom Brings ChatGPT to Customer Service with Fin, the First AI Customer Service Bot Built with GPT-4 Technology

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom, the only AI-powered, complete customer service solution, today announced it has built a breakthrough AI customer service bot called Fin, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Intercom's proprietary machine learning technology. Fin provides trustworthy and accurate answers to customer questions, saving time for customers and support teams.

Fin works with zero setup or training required, unlike most bots where responses need to be curated manually by a human. With the simple toggle of an on-off switch, Fin will start resolving queries instantly, learning everything it needs from companies' existing support articles and only providing answers based on that content. Responses can include quotes and links to sources, so customers can trust answers without needing a support agent to step in. If a human interaction is needed, Fin can disambiguate harder questions and pass them onto support agents seamlessly.

Fin is specifically built to be effective and ready for customer service teams, using both GPT-4 and the ChatGPT API in parallel to optimize for accuracy and cost-effectiveness. It features built-in safeguards to increase accuracy, reduce hallucinations (made-up, inaccurate content) and avoid misleading answers or off-brand topics. Fin can hold complete support conversations with customers, understand complex queries, ask clarifying questions and explain complicated subjects clearly and in a human-like tone.

"We built and launched great features for support agents using OpenAI's previous GPT-3.5 release and have been working on GPT-4 through early testing to develop a trustworthy, customer-facing support bot," said Des Traynor, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Intercom. "We've seen significant accuracy improvements with GPT-4 that reduced the so-called hallucinations and we're excited to now start testing Fin with customers and see how well it performs in the real world."

Intercom is committed to bringing the latest in AI and automation to customer service teams and now leverages GPT systems across its platform, including recently released features within the Intercom Inbox and Articles products. These features, which debuted in January, are now available to all customers.

Fin will soon be available in beta. For more information and to sign up for the beta waitlist, visit the website.

About Intercom

Intercom is an AI powered, automation-first customer service platform that lets businesses deliver fast support, keeping customers satisfied, costs low, and service teams happy. It is the only complete customer service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support. Customer service teams from more than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Microsoft, use Intercom to send over 500 million messages per month and enable interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. The company was founded in 2011 and is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins and Social Capital.

Media Contact: Christine.Curtin@intercom.io

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercom-brings-chatgpt-to-customer-service-with-fin-the-first-ai-customer-service-bot-built-with-gpt-4-technology-301771944.html

SOURCE Intercom, Inc.

