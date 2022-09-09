U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Intercom Devices Market Destine to Reach USD 44,823.52 Million by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Robbery is the act of stealing, especially by brute force or through threats of violence. Robbers can rob a person or a place, such as a house or business. Therefore, the increased use of intercom devices due to the increase in robbery and theft cases globally is also driving the market's growth.

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Global Intercom Devices Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. A complete overview of the industry has been presented via this Intercom Devices report which considers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing retailer landscape. This market research report is produced by using integrated advancements and the latest technology to attain the most excellent results. It becomes easy to create sustainable and profitable business strategies by using helpful and actionable market insights covered in this Intercom Devices report. This market research report contains various parameters of this industry. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency, and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, and key insights to the company profile of the key market players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Intercom devices market is expected to reach USD 44,823.52 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. "Audio/Video" accounts for the most prominent communication segment as this type of communication is in demand and is the best option for increasing security. The intercom devices market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.    

Download Exclusive Sample of Intercom Devices Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-intercom-devices-market

REPORT METRIC

  • Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

  • Base Year – 2021

  • Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Intercoms are electronic communications systems that consist of fixed microphone/speaker units that connect to a central control device. There are two basic types of products: hard-wired and wireless. Hard-wired intercoms are connected by cables and are installed in buildings, apartments, offices, and manufacturing facilities. Wireless intercoms rely upon radio frequency (RF) transmission and are used in television stations, broadcast control vehicles, power plants, and communications facilities.

An intercom system is an advanced type of door entry system with a camera for managing access to a building. Like other types of intercom systems, a video door intercom with a camera also supports communication between visitors and occupants. Rather than relying on just voice, occupants can view live or recorded images from a door entry reader equipped with a camera to verify a visitor's identity before granting access.

Intercom technology supports many other advanced features to strengthen access control security and improve convenience for occupants and visitors. Features such as remote unlocking, cloud-based management, integration with building management systems, artificial intelligence, and facial recognition technologies are giving businesses and property managers greater efficiency and flexibility in managing property access.

Some of the major players operating in the Intercom Devices market are

  • Comelit Group S.p.A.,

  • Zicom,

  • Fujian Aurine Technology Co.,Ltd.,

  • Xiamen Leelen Technology Co., Ltd.,

  • Aiphone Corporation,

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation,

  • Honeywell International Inc.,

  • Commend International GmbH. (A brand of TKH group),

  • Legrand Group,

  • FERMAX INTERNATIONAL,

  • S.A.U.,

  • Zhuhai Taichuan Cloud Technology Co., LTD.,

  • 2N TELEKOMUNIKACE a.s (A brand of Axis Communications Inc.),

  • Competition Electronic(zhuhai) co., ltd.,

  • Jiale Group,

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.,

  • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd,

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,

  • TCS TürControlSysteme AG,

  • COMMAX,

  • WRT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED,

  • Siedle,

  • Akuvox (Xiamen) Networks Co., Ltd.,

  • DoorKing,

  • TOA Corporation,

  • ButterflyMX, Inc.,

  • Barix.com,

  • Alpha Communications,

  • Swiftlane,

  • Bird Home Automation

Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-intercom-devices-market

Recent Development

  • In July 2021, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd unveiled its All-in-One Indoor Station tablet gadget, which combines security solutions in homes and offices. With this product, the company has managed to make a footprint in a cloud-based device management application for users across the world

  • In May 2018, Panasonic Holdings Corporation launched a video intercom systems range solutions. Features such as wireless and interactive cutting-edge technologies were used in the VL-VM series of the analog video intercom system. This has helped the company further improve its product portfolio and offer innovative solutions for the consumer

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Intercom Devices Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

  • Growing government initiatives toward the development of smart cities

The initiatives taken by the government in smart cities and communities are done by two governance bodies that are a high-level group advising the European Commission (EC) made up of senior representatives from industries, cities, and civil society, as well as the smart cities stakeholder platform. The platform focuses on identifying the solutions and needs of various developers. The smart cities stakeholder platform is essentially about promoting innovations. It aims to accelerate the development and market deployment of energy efficiency and low carbon technology applications in the urban environment.

  • Increased check on deter burglars, baby monitoring, and ensuring the safety of the property

Burglar's activities are increasing daily in various countries such as the U.S., and the U.K. Most criminals try to avoid risky situations, and these people prefer easy targets with a low-risk reward ratio. According to an article published by the Department of Justice, in U.S., there are approximately 1.4 million burglaries activities in the U.S. each year. Intercom devices are being used to ensure and increase the safety of properties in different cities. Hard-wired intercoms are connected by cables and installed in buildings, apartments, and manufacturing facilities.

Key Market Segments:

By Communication Type

  • Audio/video

  • Only audio

By Device Type

  • Door entry systems

  • Handheld devices

  • Video baby monitors

By Access Control

  • Fingerprint readers

  • Password access

  • Proximity cards

  • Wireless access

By Technology

  • Analog

  • IP-Based

By End-Use

  • Automotive

  • Commercial

  • Government

  • Residential

  • Others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-intercom-devices-market

Intercom Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the intercom devices market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, and rest of Middle East And Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador, rest of South America.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global intercom devices market and is likely to be the fastest-growing intercom devices market globally. The rising crime rate has increased the concerns over security among people in the Asia-Pacific region, leading to the growing demand for robust security solutions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  1. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the intercom devices market.

  2. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

  3. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

  5. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the intercom devices market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-intercom-devices-market

Browse Related Reports:

  • Video Intercom Devices Market, By Type (Door Entry Systems, Handheld devices and Video Baby Monitors), Access Control (Fingerprint Readers, Password Access, Proximity Cards and Wireless Access), System (Wired and Wireless), Technology (Analogue and IP-Based), End User (Automotive, Commercial, Government, Residential and Others), Display (Colour and Black and White), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-video-intercom-devices-market

  • Cryptocurrency Mining Market, By Mining Enterprise (Large Miners and Small Miners), Revenue Source (Transaction Fees and Block Rewards), Mining Type (Self-Mining, Cloud Mining Services, Remote Hosting Services), Hardware (ASIC, GPU, CPU, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cryptocurrency-mining-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


