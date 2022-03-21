U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.84
    -13.28 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,488.50
    -266.43 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.95
    -102.89 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.96
    -27.18 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.38
    +6.68 (+6.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3020
    +0.1540 (+7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3990
    +0.2290 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,111.68
    -71.62 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.41
    +13.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the intercoms systems and equipment market are Hangzhou Hikvision, Aiphone Corporation, Legrand SA, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Dahua Technology Co.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246528/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd, Comelit Group S.P.A, Easy gates LLC, Nidac Security Pty Ltd and Zenitel NV, Commax Co ltd.

The global intercoms systems and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The intercoms systems and equipment market consist of sales of intercom system devices and related services for usage in electronic communications system that contains circuitry for the purpose of transmitting and receiving audio and/or video transmissions. The intercom system services can be through wireless, wired, video, apartment based, and two ways radios for communication.

The main product type of intercoms systems and equipment are audio and video.Audio is defined as things related to sound in terms of receiving, transmitting or reproducing or its specific frequency.

Various types of Intercoms systems and equipment technology are IP based and analog based. Government, residential and commercial are using intercoms systems and equipment for various applications.

The regions covered in the intercoms systems and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Use of IoT based intercom systems is projected to drive the market.IoT based intercom system is the use of internet with key areas of networking through platforms and middleware, which has network connectivity that will allow intercom systems to send and receive data through the use of embedded sensors, actuators, and other devices.

The rising adoption of IoT technologies is expected to drive the demand for intercom devices globally. For instance, in April 2019, Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions produced a new range of vertical-specific solutions, including specialized applications, intelligent traffic management solution (ITMS), and mobile enforcement devices in the third edition of the Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) in 2019.

Initial investments and high installation cost is expected to restrain the intercoms systems and equipment market.Price of intercoms systems varies on the basis of on-site inspection to determine the installation of traditional or wireless intercom systems.

For instance, a two-module intercom setup will cost between $200-$300 without installation, business intercom systems for faster communication between co-workers will cost between $200-$700 depending on features and industrial intercom models with speakers and adjustable volume will cost between $750-$1000. Thereby, high cost of intercom systems is limiting the market growth.

Implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) technology based intercoms, have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries.LTE is a modern IP communicator, which provides high data for clear voice communication, full HD video streaming and a faster installation of the intercom.

For instance, in July 2019, Clear-Com, introduced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom solution, ideal for large-scale, complex ideas or specialized applications-requiring team members to be untethered and talking in free channels of communication.

In February 2021, Legrand, a-France based specialist in electrical, digital building, and data center infrastructures, acquired the Champion ONE (C1) family of brands from A&M Capital Opportunities.This acquisition by Legrand is focused on supporting data center and mission-critical IT’s ever-growing need for reliable, scalable power and connectivity solutions .

A&M Capital Opportunities, a Us-based optical networking components and solutions provider.

The countries covered in the intercoms systems and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246528/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Higher. Here’s Why.

    Oil prices rose again Monday as supply fears continued to weigh on energy markets and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled.

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • Oil prices near $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russian crude ban

    Crude prices approached $115 a barrel as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports and Saudi Aramco attacks.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Nike is focusing on its DTC business ‘at the expense of Foot Locker,’ analyst says

    BTIG Managing Director Camilo Lyon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Nike as well as third quarter expectations amid supply chain disruptions.

  • Crude jumps more than 6% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

    Oil prices soared more than 6% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent crude climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. Brent rose $7.14, or 6.6%, to $115.07 a barrel by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $5.85, or 5.6%, to $110.55. European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

  • Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing The Tech Company Of Racial Bias Against Black Employees

    A former Google employee filed a lawsuit on Friday condemning the tech-giant of racial bias against Black employees.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Saudi Arabia's oil profits doubled last year but it won't take blame for high prices

    Saudi Arabia's oil firm doubled its profits last year. Kingdom won't increase production to ease prices as it faces Yemeni rebel attacks.

  • Buffett ends drought with $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday struck an agreement to buy insurance company Alleghany Corp for $11.6 billion, only weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire bemoaned a lack of good investment opportunities. Alleghany, the owner of reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings, would expand Berkshire's large portfolio of insurers, which includes auto insurer Geico, reinsurer General Re and a unit that insures against major catastrophes and unusual risks. "Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett, who has run Berkshire since 1965, said in a statement.

  • Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week – BTC, LUNA, ETC, EGLD, WAVES

    Bitcoin’s attempted weekend recovery was met with Monday blues as BTC’s price saw an over 3% fall bringing bitcoin back to the near $40,000 range.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.