What intercontinental ballistic missiles are, how they work, and why the entire world fears them

North Korea successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, on Tuesday.

ICBMs travel in a wide arc and can strike a target thousands of miles away with nuclear weapons.

The missiles are similar in construction to rockets that launch people into space.

The US and other countries have yet to master technologies that can stop ICBMs.

The feat has heightened global tensions and fears of nuclear conflict, particularly between the US and North Korea, but also with nearby nations such as China.

The feat has heightened global tensions and fears of nuclear conflict, particularly between the US and North Korea, but also with nearby nations such as China.

Better known by the abbreviation ICBMs, such missiles can do exactly what their name implies: deliver a weapon, like a nuclear warhead or nerve agents, to another continent.

Unlike other military missiles, ICBMs are feared for their long range. They can fly more than 5,500 kilometers (3,420 miles), according to an article that John Pike, an expert on national security and expert, wrote for the Federation of American Scientists.

"ICBMs create a problem because they enable a country to break out of a regional context and move toward potential global impact," Pike, who now directs GlobalSecurity.org, wrote in 1998. "Regardless of the origin of a conflict, a country may involve the entire world simply by threatening to spread the war with an ICBM."

All ICBMs are a large rocket that has space for a payload on top. They're typically smaller than rockets that launch satellites and people into space, but structurally, the missiles aren't too different — which is why militaries pay close attention to countries that develop human-spaceflight programs.

Most ICBMs don't enter Earth's orbit. Instead, they travel in high, arclike paths, similar to the way a football flies when chucked far downfield by a quarterback. The difference is that an ICBM "football" touches outer space, can strike a target from thousands of miles away, and is capable of destroying entire cities.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched its Hwasong-14 missile into a very high arc to land in the Sea of Japan and avoid hitting anything. But if the missile had been pointed in a more forward direction, it could have traveled much farther.

In fact, experts believe North Korea's new ICBM could go as far as 4,160 miles — a range that touches western Canada and most of Alaska.

How ICBMs work

Some ICBMs burn solid fuel, while others use liquid fuel or a combination of both, but the goal is to generate enough lift and thrust to deliver a bomb to a target as quickly as possible.

The US military maintains an aging arsenal of Minuteman III missiles, which can travel at top speeds of about 15,000 mph, according to the FAS. That's nearly 20 times the speed of sound, and it allows Minuteman IIIs to strike a target within about 30 minutes from more than 6,000 miles away, accurate to within hundreds of feet.

To reach such speeds and strike with such precision, ICBMs typically have three (or sometimes four) separate rocket motors, also called stages. This is because smaller rocket motors are easier to make than one big motor, according to Pike.

The lower, first-stage rocket is sometimes called a booster. Boosters are the largest part of rockets and do most of the heavy lifting. (ICBMs weigh as much as a few school buses, mostly because of the large amounts of rocket fuel they carry.)

Once the booster has used up its fuel dozens of miles above Earth, it detaches, and the second-stage rocket motor ignites. The same process happens with any subsequent stages.