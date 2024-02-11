Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.45

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of March to $0.45. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

Intercontinental Exchange's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Intercontinental Exchange was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 41.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Intercontinental Exchange Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Intercontinental Exchange May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.6% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 3.6% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Intercontinental Exchange Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Intercontinental Exchange is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Intercontinental Exchange (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

