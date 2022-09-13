InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The Company announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 12 September 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 204,491

Lowest price paid per share: £ 48.0000 Highest price paid per share: £ 48.8800

Average price paid per share: £ 48.5747

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 5,653,091 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 182,064,629 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 204,491 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 12 September 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:





London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 105,868 50,655 38,000 9,968 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 48.8600 £ 48.8700 £ 48.8800 £ 48.8600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 48.0100 £ 48.0000 £ 48.0000 £ 48.0400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 48.5719 £ 48.5894 £ 48.5698 £ 48.5483

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1869Z_1-2022-9-12.pdf

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC





